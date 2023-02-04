Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Both Luis Arraez ($6.1 million salary) and Jesús Luzardo ($2.45 million salary) triumphed over the Marlins in their arbitration hearings this week. Jon Berti is the final arb-eligible Marlin who’s scheduled to go to a hearing.
- Jake Eder joined Fish Stripes Unfiltered to describe his rehab from Tommy John surgery and what differences we’ll see from him on the mound this season. Eder doesn’t yet have details from the team regarding his 2023 workload or season-opening assignment.
- The sixth episode of Down the Dorsal rewinds to the Marlins’ bizarre team meeting. Veteran players on the team reportedly took exception with the conduct of Jazz Chisholm Jr., who homered twice in the game they played afterwards.
- The Marlins signed right-hander Johan Quezada to a minor league deal. The 6-foot-9 Dominican made his MLB debut with Miami in 2020, but he hasn’t returned to the majors since then, producing mediocre results for the Cardinals in the upper minors. He didn’t help his cause in the Dominican Winter League, either (10.80 ERA, 3.00 WHIP in 6.2 IP).
- The Marlins FanFest Caravan starts on Saturday and will include a week’s worth of community activities at various locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Fish Stripes’ own Noah Berger will be on the scene for many of them.
MIAMI ️— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) February 3, 2023
We are coming to you!
See you there and see you at FanFest: https://t.co/v5C261HnDq pic.twitter.com/zitaIqxXGI
- Many of the 2023 Marlins single-game ticket offers have been unveiled, including ten Bark at the Park dates.
- Nelson Prada will be the 2023 Low-A Jupiter manager. The former minor league catcher has extensive MiLB managerial experience with the Twins and Phillies organizations and he led the DSL Marlins in 2022. Last season’s Hammerheads skipper, Angel Espada, was already announced as the Marlins’ player performance coordinator. Most of Espada’s staff is returning to Jupiter under Prada.
- The latest episode of High-A Beloit’s Flock Talk podcast featured an interview with Zack Raab. A Marlins fan who’s been super supportive of Fish Stripes through the years, Zack now works for Major League Baseball as a MiLB Club Services Coordinator, collaborating with all of the Marlins’ full-season affiliates.
- Aram Leighton and Peter Appel of Just Baseball banter about Sandy Alcantara’s changeup and the other individual pitches that were statistically the best/worst in the majors last season.
- On The Jared Carrabis Podcast, Matt Barnes relays what Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom told him when designating him for assignment. Bloom insinuated that Barnes’ results late in the 2022 season were significantly aided by good luck. “Do I think that they made a mistake? Absolutely,” Barnes says.
- This fantastic video by the Pensacola Blue Wahoos documents the journey that their donated baseball equipment took to reach youth players in Nicaragua.
An epic journey.— Pensacola Blue Wahoos (@BlueWahoosBBall) February 2, 2023
Equipment donated by the 2022 Blue Wahoos traveled over 4,000 miles to one of the most remote baseball fields in the Americas, helping spread the game of baseball to the next generation of ballplayers! pic.twitter.com/0hcGSWDaE1
Loading comments...