Fish Stripes will be starting off every new week of the Minor League Baseball season by posting updated leaderboards for Marlins MiLB players. I have selected a handful of key categories for hitting and pitching prospects. Players who have an asterisk* next to their names are among my Marlins Top 30 prospects.

The threshold to qualify for the leaderboards is determined by the number of weeks we are into the regular season multiplied by 10 plate appearances/batters faced.

Hitting Leaders (min. 120 PA)

Who’s Hot?

Nasim Nunez (Beloit) has been one of this farm system’s best all-around players dating back to early May. Even by those standards, his last series on the road in Lansing was special. He blasted his first pro home run to straightaway center field and drew walks in every game. Well-deserved recognition for Nunez on MLB Pipeline’s Prospect Team of the Week.

Griffin Conine (Pensacola) owns an eye-popping .297/.480/.730 slash line during his current 11-game on-base streak. Over a larger sample, he has reached safely in 40 of his last 42 games.

The frontrunner for Marlins Minor League Player of the Year honors at this time in 2021, Conine is surging into contention for it again. More importantly, he’s making the Miami front office think long and hard about selecting him to the 40-man roster this coming offseason.

Who’s Not?

After a scorching-hot start at Low-A, Ian Lewis (Jupiter) has fallen into a rut. Only one extra-base hit since June 10. Still slightly above the Florida State League average overall with a 103 wRC+.

Pitching Leaders (min. 120 BF)

Who’s Hot?

Beloit’s Zach King, Pat Monteverde and M.D. Johnson have been similarly outstanding in recent weeks. Johnson being the oldest of the trio—turns 25 next week—and the only one who’s about to be Rule 5 Draft-eligible is a clear-cut promotion candidate. Johnson has posted a Game Score above 50 in six consecutive starts.

Who’s Not?

Venezuelan right-hander Rafael Brito (DSL Miami) began his professional career with a scoreless performance on June 7. But since then, he has surrendered 12 earned runs (14 total) in 3 2⁄ 3 innings pitched. He’s been taken deep twice in a league where homers are extremely rare.

Will Stewart (Jacksonville) unfortunately sticks in this subsection for a second straight week after a poor outing against Durham (2.0 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). He posted a 10.97 ERA in five June starts.