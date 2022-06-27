Marlins MLB & MiLB Game Coverage
- Sunday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 6-2; Double-A Pensacola lost, 9-8; High-A Beloit won, 11-0; Low-A Jupiter won, 6-5 (F/10). Brian Anderson completed his rehab assignment while Joey Wendle played the full game as Jacksonville’s designated hitter and appears to be on the verge of returning from the injured list, too.
- Awesome recent performances by Sky Carp shortstop Nasim Nunez and left-hander Zach King have been added to our Marlins MiLB highlights playlist on YouTube.
- This is your daily reminder to cast your votes for Marlins players during the first phase of MLB All-Star balloting.
- Eric Longenhagen of FanGraphs updated his Marlins top prospects list. Overall, quite a lot in common with my own, though he is significantly lower on JJ Bleday, Jerar Encarnación, Victor Mesa Jr. and Paul McIntosh than I am, and he’s higher on Angeudis Santos.
- David Laurila (also of FanGraphs) chats with Cody Morissette about his aspirations to become one of the few major leaguers from New Hampshire.
- After fracturing his thumb on a hit by pitch, Bryce Harper’s 2022 season is in jeopardy. The reigning National League MVP had once again been the Phillies’ best position player this year even while being limited to the designated hitter role (.318/.385/.599, 166 wRC+, 15 HR, 2.7 fWAR in 64 games).
- Revisiting out Marlins vs. Mets series predictions, my hot streak continued, forecasting the Mets to take two of three and Brandon Nimmo to win series MVP honors. Alex Carver was the only other panelist to pick up points.
- The Marlins currently have 4.8% odds of making the 2022 playoffs, 0.2% odds of winning the NL East division and 0.2% odds of a World Series title, according to FanGraphs. At this time a week ago, those percentages were 3.6%, 0.2% and 0.2%, respectively.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 50.2% chance to win their series opener against the Cardinals.
- The Marlins stubbornly refuse to pay salaries to minor leaguers who are at extended spring training. Evan Drellich of The Athletic reports on why that’s so despicable.
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. did a mid-game interview with the Peacock broadcast crew on Sunday.
- Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald breaks down Jon Berti’s prolific base-stealing and what his role could look like once Anderson and Wendle return from the IL. Anderson and Wendle combined to start 22 of the Marlins’ first 26 games at third base when both were healthy in April/early May.
- As if his individual success wasn’t exhilarating enough, Nick Fortes’ alma mater, Ole Miss, clinched the 2022 College World Series title. The team’s sophomore outfielder T.J. McCants is the brother of Marlins prospect Jordan McCants.
