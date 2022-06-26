MIA 3, NYM 2: Castano Shines, Fortes Walks It Off

Dropping the first two games in what could best be described as a real ‘test’ series, the mood, as one would expect, was somewhat dour in the Marlins’ (33-38) clubhouse.

Then, Daniel Castano, making his third start of the season, set a new career-high with 7 innings pitched, limiting the division-leading New York Mets to just 2 runs in a 3-2 Miami getaway day victory.

Things would, however, not start so hotly for Castano, as each Met leading off the first three innings reached, all via extra-base hits; a Brandon Nimmo double to start the ballgame, a J.D. Davis double, and a home run by the aforementioned Nimmo. At the end of the top of the 3rd, New York had racked up 5 XBH, scoring twice. They wouldn’t have a runner cross home plate for the remainder of the game.

“Early on, it was a little scary,” posited manager Don Mattingly.

“Nimmo leads it off with the double, and then walks Starling (Marte), and it’s like ‘here we go,’ but he was able to get out of that and make some pitches.”

Dan Castano was very reliant on his new cutter in his previous starts and it worked. Today, he used the slider a lot more and he was even more effective.



He threw the slider 31% of the time and had a 38% CSW. New York only put two of them in play.#Marlins pic.twitter.com/hxSourYuCp — Fish on the Farm (@marlinsminors) June 26, 2022

Steven Okert and Tanner Scott would follow with scoreless 8th and 9th innings to set the stage for Nick Fortes.

Facing slider-specialist Adam Ottavino, Fortes would get said-pitch 0-1, only to hit it over the left-field wall for his first career walk-off home run, silencing the cast of snowbird-led “Let’s Go Mets” chants. In 13 games this season, Fortes now boasts a .289/.386/.579 slash line.

“Anytime you do that as a player, it’s a great feeling,” said Mattingly.

Looking Ahead

Miami will depart for St. Louis as they are set to begin a three-game series against the Cardinals. Pablo López (5-3, 2.61 ERA) will square off against 40-year-old Adam Wainwright (5-5, 3.32). First pitch is slated for 7:45 Eastern from Busch Stadium.

Of Note