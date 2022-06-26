Marlins vs. Mets: Start time, how to watch and game thread—June 26, 2022

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (32-38, +14 RD) vs. Mets (47-26, +68 RD) game thread.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The fourth inning of the contest runs from June 10 through June 29.

Mets Starting Lineup

LHP David Peterson

Notes: Identical starting lineup to what the Mets used on Saturday. They are seeking their first road series sweep of the season...Alonso has 10 career home runs at LoanDepot Park, tied for fourth all-time among visiting players behind only Freddie Freeman (16), Bryce Harper (14) and Ryan Zimmerman (14).

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Daniel Castano

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti, Fortes, González and Williams in, Willians Astudillo, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Jorge Soler and Jacob Stallings out

Pregame Roster Moves: Erik González selected from Triple-A Jacksonville; Willians Astudillo designated for assignment

Additional Notes: The Marlins have gradually improved their production against left-handed pitching, but they’re still second-worst in the majors with a 80 wRC+ as a team...With Brian Anderson and Joey Wendle both in the midst of minor league rehab assignments, there could be roster move(s) as soon as Monday to bring them back onto the big league club. The players most vulnerable to getting sent down are Luke Williams, Willians Astudillo and Bryan De La Cruz...Andrés Bolívar of Con Las Bases Llenas spotted Jerar Encarnación and Erik González in the Marlins clubhouse. They are presumably going to be on the taxi squad for the upcoming road trip to St. Louis and Washington.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Peacock—Jason Benetti, Tommy Hutton and Cliff Floyd—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Louis Addeo-Weiss and Noah Berger are representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot Park as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter for in-game updates (@addeo_louis00 and @Trainboy100). Louis will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds