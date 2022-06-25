Marlins vs. Mets: Start time, how to watch and game thread—June 25, 2022

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (32-37, +16 RD) vs. Mets (46-26, +66 RD) game thread. The City Connect uniforms are back and there’s a Jazz Chisholm Jr. bobblehead giveaway.

The fourth inning of the contest runs from June 10 through June 29.

Mets Starting Lineup

RHP Chris Bassitt

Notes: Lindor has 11 runs batted in against the Marlins this season. To put that context, the Marlins as a team have produced 15 total runs in those five games...Solid and unpredictable, Bassitt is the only MLB pitcher this season who has 10-plus strikeouts with five different pitch types (four-seam fastball, slider, sinker, cutter and curveball)...McCann is making his return from a fractured left hamate (hand)...Jeff McNeil’s hamstring tightened up on him on Monday and he hasn’t played since.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Trevor Rogers

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Astudillo, De La Cruz and Rojas in, Avisaíl García, Jon Berti and Luke Williams out; Cooper and Aguilar swap 1B/DH

Additional Notes: It seems that Chisholm (back spasms) and Rojas (right foot bone contusion) have dodged significant injuries...Rogers faced this same Mets team in his last start. He set a new career high with 24 swings-and-misses, even though his overall results were merely okay...My unheralded star of Friday’s game was Dylan Floro, who flaunted his highest fastball velocity of the season.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino, Tommy Hutton and Jessica Blaylock—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Hector Rodriguez is representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot Park as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter for in-game updates (@Hector_Baseball). Hector will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

