 clock menu more-arrow no yes
TODAY'S GAME THREAD Marlins (T. Rogers) vs. Mets (C. Bassitt)

Filed under:

Survey: Should Tanner Scott be permanent Marlins closer?

With one notorious exception, Scott has been automatic in save situations this season.

By Ely Sussman
/ new
Jerar Encarnacion #64 and Tanner Scott #66 of the Miami Marlins celebrate defeating the New York Mets 6-2 at Citi Field on June 19, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Marlins fans and fans across the country.

The Marlins have performed better in close games during the month of June than they did earlier this season. Perhaps it’s not a coincidence that this twist of fate overlaps with the club’s decision to make Tanner Scott their ninth-inning man.

Scott has converted six saves in June. Yes, the Marlins snatched defeat from the jaws of victory when he surrendered a walk-off home run to Phillies backup Garrett Stubbs, but that’s been his lone recent blemish.

Scott’s overall earned run average in 2022 is a pedestrian 4.50 (93 ERA+). However, his 3.23 FIP is far more encouraging. Striking out 36.6% of batters faced puts him neck-and-neck with Kyle Barraclough (36.9 K% in 2016) in pursuit of the Marlins single-season franchise record for qualified relievers. He’s shown the ability to work full innings on back-to-back-to-back days when necessary and even make mid-outing adjustments.

What else do you need to see from Scott to feel comfortable with him as the permanent Marlins closer? Maybe you’re already convinced, or should the club focus on alternatives?

Take a moment to fill out the survey below!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...