The Marlins have performed better in close games during the month of June than they did earlier this season. Perhaps it’s not a coincidence that this twist of fate overlaps with the club’s decision to make Tanner Scott their ninth-inning man.

Scott has converted six saves in June. Yes, the Marlins snatched defeat from the jaws of victory when he surrendered a walk-off home run to Phillies backup Garrett Stubbs, but that’s been his lone recent blemish.

Scott’s overall earned run average in 2022 is a pedestrian 4.50 (93 ERA+). However, his 3.23 FIP is far more encouraging. Striking out 36.6% of batters faced puts him neck-and-neck with Kyle Barraclough (36.9 K% in 2016) in pursuit of the Marlins single-season franchise record for qualified relievers. He’s shown the ability to work full innings on back-to-back-to-back days when necessary and even make mid-outing adjustments.

Tanner Scott begins 9th inning with 6 straight balls



[Mound visit]



Scott finishes 9th inning with 11 straight strikes pic.twitter.com/aeyzC29GqM — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) June 22, 2022

What else do you need to see from Scott to feel comfortable with him as the permanent Marlins closer? Maybe you’re already convinced, or should the club focus on alternatives?

