- Monday’s minor league scores: FCL Marlins won, 3-2; DSL Marlins lost, 8-2; DSL Miami lost, 19-16. The DSL Miami game featured 26 walks, nine wild pitches and five hit batsmen. Congrats to Zach King and Nasim Nunez (both from High-A Beloit) on being selected to MLB Pipeline’s Prospect Team of the Week.
- Here is Sam Hemenway’s weekly roundup for Fish On The Farm.
- Brian Anderson played third base in his return from the injured list and went 1-for-3 (infield single). Joey Wendle is expected to play another Triple-A rehab game tonight in Memphis. Jordan Holloway is being reinstated from rehab by Jacksonville—I think he’ll be gunning for Tommy Nance’s bullpen job in the near future.
- Angels interim manager Phil Nevin was issued a 10-game suspension in the aftermath of Sunday’s benches-clearing brawl. So the Angels will be using an interim interim manager when they visit the Fish next week.
- This is your daily reminder to cast your votes for Marlins players during the first phase of MLB All-Star balloting. Jazz Chisholm Jr. expanded his lead over the other National League second basemen, but the job’s not finished yet. Garrett Cooper (DH) and Jesús Aguilar (1B) rank ninth in the voting at their respective positions.
- Robert Orr of Baseball Prospectus explains how Chisholm has boosted his production against breaking balls. He already has six home runs against those pitches in 2022, compared to four in 2020 and 2021 combined.
- Here are my updated Marlins minor league leaderboards through the first 12 weeks of the season.
- If you watched the latest episode of Fish Stripes LIVE, you got sound gambling advice on strikeout props for both of Monday’s starting pitchers! Thanks to Tanner McGrath for joining us on the show.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 45.8% chance to win their next game vs. the Cardinals.
- Sandy Alcantara ranks 5th, Pablo López ranks 18th and Trevor Rogers ranks 85th on The List of top starting pitchers for fantasy baseball created by Nick Pollack of Pitcher List.
- Jerry Beach of Compare.bet reports on Alcantara’s emergence as the NL Cy Young award frontrunner.
- Willians Astudillo remains in limbo after being designated for assignment on Sunday.
