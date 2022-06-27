Ely shares his main takeaways from last weekend’s series against the Mets (3:45), then explains why Nick Fortes should be getting more opportunities to contribute as Marlins catcher and designated hitter (15:00).

Fish Prospects of the Week: Zach King (Beloit) and Nasim Nunez (Beloit); honorable mentions to Marcus Chiu (Beloit) and Javier Sanoja (FCL Marlins).

Enjoy Episode 169!

After posting a 172 wRC+ during his first taste of the majors last year, Fortes has picked up exactly where he left off (173 wRC+). Not only has he homered seven times in 27 career games—he has elite bat-to-ball skills on pitches in the strike zone and agility that’s rarely seen at the catcher position.

Fortes has started about 40% of Marlins games since being recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville a month ago. I would like to see his playing time continue to expand, mainly at the expense of Jacob Stallings and Jesús Aguilar.

