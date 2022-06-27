Marlins vs. Cardinals: Start time, how to watch and game thread—June 27, 2022

Welcome to Monday’s Marlins (33-38, +15 RD) vs. Cardinals (41-34, +60 RD) game thread. It’s been three-plus years since the Fish last won a game in St. Louis (June 20, 2019).

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Pablo López

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Anderson, García, Soler and Stallings in, Jesús Aguilar, Nick Fortes, Erik González and Luke Williams out; Berti switches from LF to 2B, Cooper switches from DH to 1B, De La Cruz switches from RF to LF

Pregame Roster Moves: Brian Anderson activated from injured list; Luke Williams optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville

Additional Notes: Joey Wendle (hamstring strain) hasn’t yet rejoined the team, according to Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. Jazz Chisholm Jr. (back spasms) remains on the active roster, but his availability for tonight is unclear...Soler (.368 OPS in 20 PA) and García (.667 OPS in 15 PA) have the most head-to-head history with Wainwright among players on the Marlins active roster.

Cardinals Starting Lineup

RHP Adam Wainwright

Pregame Roster Moves: OF Conner Capel and RHP James Naile selected from Triple-A Memphis; OF Harrison Bader (right foot plantar fasciitis) and RHP Jack Flaherty (right shoulder strain) placed on injured list

Notes: The Cardinals will miss Bader’s defense. The reigning NL Gold Glove award winner has contributed five outs above average already this season...The 40-year-old Wainwright is among the softest-throwing right-handers in the majors. His signature curveball remains an effective weapon, particularly against lefties.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Kevin Barral will handle the game recap article.

