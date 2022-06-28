Marlins vs. Cardinals: Start time, how to watch and game thread—June 28, 2022

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (33-39, +6 RD) vs. Cardinals (42-34, +69 RD) game thread. It’s been three-plus years since the Fish last won a game in St. Louis (June 20, 2019).

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The fourth inning of the contest runs from June 10 through June 29.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Braxton Garrett (103 ERA+ this season, career 88 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Aguilar, Chisholm and Fortes in, Brian Anderson, Bryan De La Cruz and Jacob Stallings out; Berti switches from 2B to 3B, Cooper switches from 1B to DH, Soler switches from DH to LF

Additional Notes: Chisholm was sidelined the previous two games due to back spasms...Hard to understand the reasoning behind burying Fortes at the bottom of the order, but at least he’s in the lineup...The Marlins are 3-1 this season in games immediately following a shutout.

Cardinals Starting Lineup

RHP Dakota Hudson (105 ERA+ this season, career 125 ERA+)

Notes: Goldschmidt is the MLB leader in numerous categories (BA, OBP, OPS, rWAR and wRC+)...Hudson perennially induces tons of ground balls—his current 56.1 GB% this season would be a career low, but it’s still elite for a starting pitcher.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino, J.P. Arencibia and Jessica Blaylock—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Gaby Sanchez). Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Alex Krutchik will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds