The Miami Marlins started off the month of June on a high note. They cruised to a 14-1 victory in game one of their doubleheader against the Rockies yesterday, swatting 21 hits and getting a strong outing from youngster Edward Cabrera. In game two, the bats were on display yet again. The conclusion was painfully familiar, however, as Cole Sulser’s blown save sent them to yet another one-run loss.

Back in Miami, the Fish will take on the San Francisco Giants for a four-game weekend series. The series preview will give you all the details:

Schedule, Watch, Listen

Probable Pitchers

Recent Lineups

What To Watch For

Thursday, June 2 at 6:40 pm

Friday, June 3 at 6:40 pm

Saturday, June 4 at 4:10 pm

Sunday, June 5 at 1:40 pm

TV broadcast for all 4 games: Bally Sports Florida (Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia)

Bally Sports Florida (Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia) Radio broadcast for all 4 games: 940 AM WINZ, WAQI 710

Alex Wood, Giants' starting pitcher on Thursday

Sandy Alcantara, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Thursday Photo by Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports

Alex Cobb, Giants’ starting pitcher on Friday Photo by Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports

Elieser Hernandez, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Friday Photo by Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

Logan Webb, Giants’ starting pitcher on Saturday Photo by Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Pablo López, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Saturday Photo by Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports

Jakob Junis, Giants’ starting pitcher on Sunday Photo by Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports

Thursday: LHP Alex Wood vs. RHP Sandy Alcantara

Wood: 4.81 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 23.7 K%, 27.7 HardContact% in 43.0 IP

4.81 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 23.7 K%, 27.7 HardContact% in 43.0 IP Alcantara: 2.00 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 24.1 K%, 23.4 HardContact% in 67.2 IP

Friday: RHP Alex Cobb vs. RHP Elieser Hernandez

Cobb: 5.73 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 28.7 K%, 18.6 HardContact% in 37.2 IP

5.73 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 28.7 K%, 18.6 HardContact% in 37.2 IP Hernandez: 5.77 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 20.6 K%, 25.8 HardContact% in 43.2 IP

Saturday: RHP Logan Webb vs. RHP Pablo López

Webb: 3.52 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 20.0 K%, 29.4 HardContact% in 61.1 IP

3.52 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 20.0 K%, 29.4 HardContact% in 61.1 IP López: 1.83 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 26.5 K%, 21.7 HardContact% in 59.0 IP

Sunday: RHP Jakob Junis vs. MIA TBA

Junis: 2.68 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 18.8 K%, 24.7 HardContact% in 37.0 IP

2.68 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 18.8 K%, 24.7 HardContact% in 37.0 IP MIA TBA: Will update when announced.

Projected Lineups

What to watch for on...

Thursday: Opening Day revenge for Sandy Alcantara.

Alcantara vs. Giants on April 8: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 4 K.

The last time the Giants saw Sandy was on Opening Day where he wasn’t sharp, but the right-hander’s last four starts have been nothing short of magnificent. He’s settled into a groove, allowing just three earned runs, six walks, and 32 strikeouts over the last 32 innings pitched. This rematch comes on another special occasion as Major League Baseball celebrates Lou Gehrig Day.

Friday: Joc Pederson vs. Elieser Hernandez.

Pederson career vs. Hernandez: 0-8, 5 K, 45.8 Whiff%.

Elieser didn’t start during the Marlins’ opening series in San Francisco, so Giants hitters don’t have a ton of at-bats against Hernandez. Hernandez has been vulnerable to the long ball in 2022. His 14 home runs allowed is third most in baseball, behind only Nathan Eovaldi and Hunter Greene. The Giants have the eighth-most home runs in baseball, and Pederson leads the team with 12. Which player will prevail on Friday?

Saturday: NL ERA leader Pablo López.

López vs. Giants on April 9: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K.

The only run Pablo allowed in his first start of the season came on a Steven Duggar RBI double. After a fantastic April, López had a few bumpy starts in May but still managed to hold onto the NL ERA crown.

Sunday: Giants’ starter Jakob Junis.

After five mediocre seasons with the Royals, Junis signed with the Giants this offseason and is off to a good start.

Junis relies heavily on his slider, going to the pitch more than half the time. He also has a sinker and changeup. Batters tend to chase Junis’ slider (40.0% vs. league average 32.1% O-Sw%), but it doesn’t garner a lot of swinging strikes (14.1% vs. league average 15.1%).