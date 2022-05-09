Marlins Game Coverage
- Sunday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 6-3; Double-A Pensacola lost, 6-3; High-A Beloit lost, 5-4; Low-A Jupiter won, 5-2. Edward Cabrera is not quite fully stretched out yet, but he looked very good in the Jumbo Shrimp victory. Not unreasonable to think he could contribute to the Marlins big league club by the end of the month if an opportunity presents itself. My Fish Prospects of the Week selections are Zach McCambley (Pensacola) and JJ Bleday (Jacksonville), with honorable mentions to M.D. Johnson (Beloit) and Griffin Conine (Pensacola).
- The Marlins currently have 15.9% odds of making the 2022 playoffs, 2.8% odds of winning the National League East division and 0.5% odds of a World Series title, according to FanGraphs. At this time a week ago, those percentages were 30.0%, 6.4% and 1.1%, respectively.
- Following Cole Sulser’s mistake to Jorge Alfaro, Marlins pitchers have allowed a 6.95 earned run average in the ninth inning this season. That’s the worst mark in the majors.
- Perhaps overshadowed in Sunday’s loss, Anthony Bender threw a couple nasty changeups during his scoreless appearance. Bender has used more changeups already in 2022 than he did all of last year.
- Revisiting our Fish Stripes LIVE Marlins vs. Padres series predictions, nobody anticipated the Marlins losing three out of four. Jesús Aguilar (0.10 WPA) earned series MVP honors and a point for Daniel Rodriguez.
Entering another new Marlins series, we have updated Fish Picks prop bets!
- Aram Leighton of Just Baseball observes that laying off high fastballs has played a large role in allowing Jazz Chisholm Jr. to become a more successful hitter.
- Pensacola’s Paul McIntosh won Fish On The Farm’s Prospect of the Month award.
- Based on a survey of more than 2,000 sports fans, NY Gambling Online finds that Marlins fans average the second-most alcoholic drinks per game among all MLB fanbases.
- Congrats to Barry University’s class of 2022. Their graduation ceremony was held at LoanDepot Park.
- In the spirit of Mother’s Day, Marlins players shared words of wisdom from their own moms.
