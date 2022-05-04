The Marlins would have a better chance to contend in 2022 with Max Meyer in their starting rotation over Elieser Hernandez. Simple as that. Ely explains why the time has come for the Fish to promote their former first-round draft pick.

Enjoy Episode 158!

With rare exceptions, Hernandez does not give the Marlins enough length as a starter. Even when he’s able to make it through the early innings unscathed, the Venezuelan right-hander too frequently surrenders barrels after multiple trips through an opposing lineup. His nasty slider doesn’t make up for his other deficiencies. In 2022, he has a 6.66 earned run average and 6.16 fielder independent pitching (24.1 IP).

Meanwhile, Meyer has posted a 2.16 ERA through 27 career starts in the upper minors. The 23-year-old’s main objective entering this season was to demonstrate an improved changeup. Not only has he done that, but the quality of his fastball has also ticked up from 2021 in terms of both velocity and command. And you already know about his special slider which generates whiffs and soft contact against lefties and righties alike.

If the Marlins are truly prioritizing winning, they should select Meyer to the 40-man roster—conveniently, there’s a vacancy right now!—and call him up during their upcoming road trip.

While many people have suggested “demoting” Hernandez to the bullpen to make room for Meyer, I don’t necessarily see him as an upgrade over any of their current ‘pen arms. Let me also remind you that Hernandez still has minor league options remaining—why not keep him stretched out at Triple-A, prepared to contribute when another starter inevitably missing time due to injury?

