On this episode: critical plays and top individual performances from the Friday-Sunday Marlins vs. Padres games (3:00); how to move forward with Miami’s closer situation still completely unsettled (14:00); and what comes next now that several veteran players have been sidelined by COVID (24:30).

Fish Prospects of the Week (May 2-8): Zach McCambley (Double-A Pensacola) and JJ Bleday (Triple-A Jacksonville)

Enjoy Episode 159!

As of Monday morning, the Marlins have placed Brian Anderson, Jon Berti and Richard Bleier on the injured list for unspecified reasons. Their active roster spots have gone to Bryan De La Cruz, Joe Dunand and Erik González, respectively. Brian Miller conspicuously exited Saturday’s Jacksonville game early—he’s believed to be the next man up on the position player side if others have to be sidelined.

This is a convenient moment to reflect on how relatively fortunate the Marlins have been through the first month-plus of the season in terms of player health. According to the Baseball Prospectus IL Ledger, their players have spent a combined 109 games on the major league IL since Opening Day, the fifth-lowest total in the league.

