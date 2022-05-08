Marlins vs. Padres: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 8, 2022

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (13-14, +9 RD) vs. Padres (18-10, +14 RD) game thread. Happy Mother’s Day!

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The second inning runs from April 29 through May 18.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Trevor Rogers

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Henry, Sánchez and Wendle in, Joe Dunand, Avisaíl García and Jacob Stallings out; Soler moves up from 4 to 3, Cooper moves down from 3 to 5, Rojas moves down from 6 to 8; De La Cruz switches from CF to RF, Aguilar and Cooper swap 1B/DH

Pregame Roster Moves: Richard Bleier to the IL (undisclosed reasons), Erik González selected from Triple-A Jacksonville

Additional Notes: Things change quickly, huh? De La Cruz, who the Marlins briefly sent down to Triple-A, is hitting a spot above the not-so-hot-anymore Sánchez against a right-handed pitcher...The Marlins bullpen has gotten some much needed rest during this series. Cole Sulser hasn’t even been used yet and the others should all be available to pitch today.

Padres Starting Lineup

RHP Joe Musgrove

Notes: Musgrove has issued only two walks this season...In the injury absence of Luke Voit, the Padres have had a revolving door at the DH spot. They’ve put a different player there in each game of this series.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Rod Allen). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Louis Addeo-Weiss will handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds