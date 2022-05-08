Marlins vs. Padres: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 8, 2022

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (13-14, +9 RD) vs. Padres (18-10, +14 RD) game thread. Happy Mother’s Day!
Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.
Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The second inning runs from April 29 through May 18.
Marlins Game Notes
Marlins Starting Lineup
- 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (193 wRC+ this season, career 106 wRC+)
- 1B Jesús Aguilar (126, 113)
- LF Jorge Soler (77, 110)
- 3B Joey Wendle (124, 104)
- DH Garrett Cooper (120, 119)
- RF Bryan De La Cruz (167, 121)
- CF Jesús Sánchez (115, 105)
- SS Miguel Rojas (40, 86)
- C Payton Henry (16, 43)
LHP Trevor Rogers
Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Henry, Sánchez and Wendle in, Joe Dunand, Avisaíl García and Jacob Stallings out; Soler moves up from 4 to 3, Cooper moves down from 3 to 5, Rojas moves down from 6 to 8; De La Cruz switches from CF to RF, Aguilar and Cooper swap 1B/DH
Pregame Roster Moves: Richard Bleier to the IL (undisclosed reasons), Erik González selected from Triple-A Jacksonville
Additional Notes: Things change quickly, huh? De La Cruz, who the Marlins briefly sent down to Triple-A, is hitting a spot above the not-so-hot-anymore Sánchez against a right-handed pitcher...The Marlins bullpen has gotten some much needed rest during this series. Cole Sulser hasn’t even been used yet and the others should all be available to pitch today.
Padres Starting Lineup
- 2B Jake Cronenworth (92 wRC+ this season, career 116 wRC+)
- SS Ha-Seong Kim (127, 87)
- 3B Manny Machado (217, 122)
- 1B Eric Hosmer (179, 108)
- C Austin Nola (63, 108)
- DH Jurickson Profar (109, 90)
- CF Trent Grisham (68, 102)
- RF Trayce Thompson (6, 83)
- LF José Azocar (102, 102)
RHP Joe Musgrove
Notes: Musgrove has issued only two walks this season...In the injury absence of Luke Voit, the Padres have had a revolving door at the DH spot. They’ve put a different player there in each game of this series.
How to Watch/Listen/Follow
First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Rod Allen). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.
Louis Addeo-Weiss will handle the game recap article.
All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.
DraftKings Odds
Loading comments...