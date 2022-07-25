The Marlins selected 20 players during the 2022 MLB Draft. They have until August 1 to sign them.
Miami’s total bonus pool is $10,486,000, which applies to all players drafted in the first 10 rounds and anybody in the 11th round or later who receives more than $125,000. The Marlins are allowed to spend an additional 5%—up to $11,010,300 overall—without forfeiting any future picks. During DJ Svihlik’s tenure as director of amateur scouting, they’ve shown a willingness to do that.
Current bonus pool spending as of 12:00 p.m. ET on July 25: $8,336,900 ($2,673,400 left to use without forfeiting future picks).
Credit to Carlos Collazo of Baseball America, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline and Joe Frisaro of Man On Second Baseball for reporting the signing bonuses shown below.
Signed
- First-round pick (6th overall) Jacob Berry, 3B, LSU signed for $6,000,000 bonus ($6,037,500 slot value)
- Second-round pick (46th overall) Jacob Miller, RHP, Liberty Union HS (OH) signed for $1,697,900 bonus ($1,700,400 slot value)
- Fifth-round pick (142nd overall) Josh White, RHP, California signed for $404,000 signing bonus ($406,500 slot value)
- Seventh-round pick (202nd overall) Kyle Crigger, RHP, Louisiana Tech signed for $37,500 bonus ($239,500 slot value)
- Eighth-round pick (232nd overall) Dale Stanavich, LHP, Rutgers signed for $47,500 bonus ($190,600 slot value)
- Ninth-round pick (262nd overall) Evan Taylor, LHP, Arkansas signed for $137,500 bonus ($165,300 slot value)
- 10th-round pick (292nd overall) Cade Gibson, LHP, Louisiana Tech signed for $12,500 bonus ($154,600 slot value)
- 11th-round pick (322nd overall) Alex Williams, RHP, Stanford signed for $125,000 bonus
- 13th-round pick (382nd overall) Chase Luttrell, CF, Long Beach State signed for an unspecified bonus
- 14th-round pick (412th overall) Torin Montgomery, 1B, Missouri signed for $75,000 bonus
- 15th-round pick (442nd overall) Ike Buxton, RHP, Lipscomb signed for $100,000 bonus
- 18th-round pick (532nd overall) Spencer Bramwell, C, Colorado Mesa signed for $10,000 bonus
- 19th-round pick (562nd overall) Carmine Lane, C, USF signed for $75,000 bonus
Undrafted Free Agents—RHP Matthew Pushard (Maine), RHP Collin Lowe (Bryant), OF Jake Thompson (Oklahoma State) 2B Josh Zamora (Nevada), RHP Tristan Stevens (Texas) and 2B Harrison Spohn (California Baptist), C Tyler Rando (Gonzaga)
Still unsigned/unconfirmed
- Third-round pick (85th overall) Karson Milbrandt, RHP, Liberty Senior HS (MO) ($747,100 slot value)
- Fourth-round pick (112th overall) Marcus Johnson, RHP, Duke ($543,800 slot value)
- Sixth-round pick (172nd overall) Jared Poland, RHP, Louisville ($306,400 slot value)
- 12th-round pick (352nd overall) Cole Kirschsieper, LHP, Illinois
- 16th-round pick (472nd overall) Brett Roberts, 2B, FSU
- 17th-round pick (502nd overall) Evan Chrest, RHP, Tampa Wharton HS (FL)
- 20th-round pick (592nd overall) Jack Gowen, RHP, Georgia
