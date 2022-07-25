The Marlins selected 20 players during the 2022 MLB Draft. They have until August 1 to sign them.

Miami’s total bonus pool is $10,486,000, which applies to all players drafted in the first 10 rounds and anybody in the 11th round or later who receives more than $125,000. The Marlins are allowed to spend an additional 5%—up to $11,010,300 overall—without forfeiting any future picks. During DJ Svihlik’s tenure as director of amateur scouting, they’ve shown a willingness to do that.

Current bonus pool spending as of 12:00 p.m. ET on July 25: $8,336,900 ($2,673,400 left to use without forfeiting future picks).

Credit to Carlos Collazo of Baseball America, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline and Joe Frisaro of Man On Second Baseball for reporting the signing bonuses shown below.

Signed

First-round pick (6th overall) Jacob Berry, 3B, LSU signed for $6,000,000 bonus ($6,037,500 slot value)

Second-round pick (46th overall) Jacob Miller, RHP, Liberty Union HS (OH) signed for $1,697,900 bonus ($1,700,400 slot value)

Fifth-round pick (142nd overall) Josh White, RHP, California signed for $404,000 signing bonus ($406,500 slot value)

Undrafted Free Agents—RHP Matthew Pushard (Maine), RHP Collin Lowe (Bryant), OF Jake Thompson (Oklahoma State) 2B Josh Zamora (Nevada), RHP Tristan Stevens (Texas) and 2B Harrison Spohn (California Baptist), C Tyler Rando (Gonzaga)

Still unsigned/unconfirmed