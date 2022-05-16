Top 3 baseball-themed slot games for real fans

Sports and online slots are interconnected, even if you look at the meaning of words. From the old French, “sport” means “entertainment” or “leisure”. Online casinos are perfectly associated with these words. Players can have a great time doing sports on the field or enjoying online slot games in the casino. And technology made it possible for users to mix these two types of activities. We’re not talking about playing tennis with one hand and slot game with the other, but we’re not judging you if you do. We are talking about sports-themed slots.

And here we are going to look at the 3 best baseball-themed online slots to play to entertain the fan inside you.

Appeal to the Sports Fans

Before we go directly to the tops, let’s see what’s so special about sports-themed slots. First of all, it’s not just a gimmick but a newly designed game. That is, both the appearance and its mechanics correspond to the theme. That is why many sports slot machines are now available on the Internet—so that an admirer of each sport can meet their needs and find something for themselves. Baseball lovers were also not left out. They can combine casino games with images of favorite players or teams, and themed icons. Or maybe somewhere there are backgrounds with your favorite stadiums.

King of the Swing

The game is developed by RTG. The company develops software for online slot machines and focuses on a creative approach to gaming and innovations. So in the King of the Swing, you will find everything you could see when coming to a packed stadium, even hot dogs. The graphics are outstanding and engaging. This is the star on our list.

This is a classic 5 reels baseball-themed slot with 25 pay lines. The betting range is wide - from $0.01 to $25.00 per turn, this gives you some room to maneuver. The highest bid level may vary from site to site, so you can use LeafletCasino to see the terms and availability of secure payment systems. Paysafecard has established itself as a reliable deposit option, that’s why you should look for casinos that offer this payment method. Deposit with PaySafe if you want to have a good time interrupted by worries about their money.

What else can this themed slot offer? With each bet placed, chances for a progressive jackpot are increasing. The Scatter symbol here is a baseball. Pitcher and the Batter symbols, give you a chance to win free spins. As you can see, the sports themes are not only a change of design but also a functional element.

Golden Glove

This is another baseball-themed online slot by RTG from 2014. We can say that the Golden Glove has stood the test of time. Here we have 5 reel baseball slots and 20 pay lines. This is also a progressive slot game.

There are two exciting pieces of news for beginners. The game can be played without charge to test it out, and the RTP rate is as high as 95%. Almost everyone can win.

Even though the game is a golden classic, it has all the best modern features - auto spin, multiplier, and scattered symbols. In addition, there is also a bit of nostalgia as the design is on the retro side.

Hot Shot

From the most feature-packed slot machine games, we move to the basic, but no less interesting. If the player just wants to spin the slots game without being distracted by anything—that’s what Hot Shot is. By basic, we mean the absence of features like auto spins, bonus rounds, or wild symbols, and 5 reels with just 9 pay lines.

This sports-themed slot will be a great option for beginners who want to play for money with the simplest rules. The sports theme in this case is just a seasoning.

Additional steps in the entertainment world

What else can players who have played all the baseball-themed slots do? Right. Find more slots based on other popular sports. Any Football Star slot or something about soccer.

And if this is too obvious, you can spend some time studying the topic of payments and security during online gaming. Since money is an integral part of the gaming process - check if your card works in your chosen casino. It may also depend on the country. For example, if you live in Japan, it is better to check whether your chosen online casino JCB (オンラインカジノ jcb) is compatible. You get the idea - take the time to make your winning process comfortable.

You should also pay attention to sites that compare features. They greatly facilitate the selection process. In addition to features, of course, you may compare the RTP and betting levels.

Conclusion

Doing something thematic means adding a special vibe to an already good thing so that it is appreciated by other people. As for online slots, this will give the players more tools to win with the flavor of their favorite hobby.

Free versions of such sports slots also exist, so, all of the above you can check in an online casino and draw your own conclusions. Ours is—if you can have something from both worlds, why not try it.