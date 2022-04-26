The Best Baseball Movies for Inspiration

Since the late 1800s, baseball has been considered America’s pastime. It’s no surprise, then, that baseball has been a popular subject for films. There have been over 100 movies made about baseball.

Baseball movies are the perfect way to get inspired for your next game. They provide great stories of underdogs triumphantly winning against all odds, of teams working together and achieving the impossible. If you’re looking for inspiration, check out some of these great family baseball movies.

Some of the most iconic family baseball movies include “The Battered Bastards of Baseball” (2014), “The Sandlot” (1993), “The Bad News Bears” (1976), and “Moneyball” (2011). These films have captured the imagination of audiences and helped to solidify baseball’s place in American culture.

While each of these films is unique, they all share a common love for the game of baseball. They also showcase the different ways that the game can be played. Whether it’s for fun, glory, or money, baseball always provides a good story.

So if you’re a fan of baseball or just a fan of good movies, be sure to check out some of the great Netflix baseball movies that have been made over the years. You’re sure to find one that you’ll enjoy.

8 best baseball movies

The Battered Bastards of Baseball (2014)

This 2014 Netflix baseball movie is about the Portland Mavericks, a defunct minor league baseball team based in Portland, Oregon, that went bankrupt. From 1973 through 1977, they competed in the Class A-Short Season Northwest League, where they won five championships.

The Mavericks, owned by actor Bing Russell, were an independent club that was not affiliated with a parent team in the big leagues. A line from Jim Bouton’s 1970 novel Ball Four inspired the title: “Us battered bastards of baseball are the biggest customers of the U.S. Post Office, forwarding-address department.

Late Life: The Chien-Ming Wang Story (2018)

Late Life: The Chien-Ming Wang Story is a 2018 Netflix baseball movie made by Frank W Chen about the life of Chien-Ming Wang. The film chronicles the last years of professional baseball pitcher Chien-Ming Wang, the first and only Taiwanese to be signed by the New York Yankees.

He attempts to return to the Major Leagues after suffering a series of career-changing injuries during his early years. The narrative of a man who is unable to give up and unable to let go, as told by those closest to him, explores his roles as an international player, a father and son, and a reluctant national icon.

The Sandlot (1993)

No other film in the history of cinema has done a better job of capturing youthful summer memories than this classic about a group of guys in the early 1960s who play baseball (almost) every day in a local sandlot filmed in the early 1960s. On days when they aren’t playing, the one thing they “tolerate the most” is going to the pool, where one of the geeky Squints fulfills every boy’s dream by laying a huge one on the lifeguard.

Moneyball (2011)

Moneyball is based on the gripping 2003 book of the same name. It tells the story of Oakland A’s general manager Billy Beane and his impact on baseball, particularly implementing a quantitative approach to the game.

Aside from Brad Pitt’s performance as the washed-up GM, the nicest thing about the baseball movie is his connection with Jonah Hill’s geeky and insecure assistant Peter Brand. It’s one of the first times his character seems comfortable on screen, and his Academy Award-nominated performance is a major reason for the film’s popularity.

A League of Their Own (1992)

Of course, a film about women’s baseball during World War II will contain an exceptional cast of players (Geena Davis, Rosie O’Donnell, Madonna). Still, Tom Hanks has been granted the honor of coming into play.

His performance of a fallen baseball star seeking to restore respect (and kick the bottle) is one of the actor’s finest moments and helped cement his title of the most popular actor in American cinema.

The Bad News Bears (1976)

With its vulgar language, political incorrectness, and deep sentimentality, this baseball movie about a misfit youth baseball team serves as a metaphor for the stunning reality check we all experienced as children. Maybe all adults aren’t good role models for their children.

After all of the winning and losing—mostly losing in the beginning—both the bad-news Bears (played by Walter Matthau) and their bad-news coach (played by Michael Douglas) find redemption via their relationships. Is it a “family” film or a “kids” film? No, it’s a film that everyone can enjoy.

Ken Burns: Baseball (1994)

Ken Burns’ series has captured everything that distinguishes America, from jazz to our national parks to the American Civil War and everything in between. To summarize the history of baseball throughout the twentieth century in only 22 hours, he has committed his exceptional abilities and a large research department to this effort (not including his follow-up, The Tenth Inning).

Even though it is a television miniseries rather than a film, we have included it. The project, divided into nine innings, devotes a significant amount of time to all of baseball’s most important figures.

Eight Men Out (1988)

Consider a world in which baseball players did not get millions of dollars in salary and benefits. Back in 1919, the Chicago White Sox were having financial difficulties, just like the rest of us, and so they decided to toss the World Series in return for some gambling profits to pay the bills.

Eight Individuals Out is a tragic narrative about desperate men who are forced to live with the shame of their acts for the rest of their lives, in contrast to most baseball movies, which are inspiring stories of victory or redemption.