Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 21, 2022

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (17-21, +17 RD) vs. Braves (18-21, -11 RD) game thread. It’s the first of eight “Legacy Saturdays” at LoanDepot Park this season where the home team will be wearing the luscious red City Connect uniforms that pay tribute to the Cuban Sugar Kings. There will be a Cuban heritage celebration at the stadium tonight as well.

Both teams are wearing camouflage hats in honor of Armed Forces Day.

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The second inning runs from May 20 through June 9.

Braves Starting Lineup

RHP Kyle Wright

Notes: Wright’s history against the Marlins has been a mixed bag. He issued a career-worst six walks in a game during the 2020 regular season, shoved six scoreless innings during the NLDS later that year and racked up a career-high 11 strikeouts when they most recently met in April...Duvall ranks in the bottom 10 among qualified MLB batters in weighted runs created-plus. He’s been swinging and missing even more than usual.

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Elieser Hernandez

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Cooper and Henry in, Jesús Aguilar and Jacob Stallings out

Additional Notes: I have a feeling that this will be the final game Hernandez starts in the majors for the foreseeable future. There is no reason to send him to the mound next week with the luxury of two off days. Beyond that, his spot should be filled by either Jesús Luzardo (health permitting) or Edward Cabrera...The Marlins have hit home runs in 13 straight games, one shy of matching their all-time franchise record. Soler, in particular, is homering and walking at roughly the same rates that he did during his Royals career.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and Tommy Hutton in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Kyle Sielaff and J.P. Arencibia). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Hector Rodriguez and Daniel Rodriguez are representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot Park as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@Hector_Baseball and @Drodyyy) for in-game updates. Hector will handle the game recap article.

Three of the four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds