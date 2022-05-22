The Miami Marlins dropped the second game of their series against the Atlanta Braves in a 4-3 heartbreaker. The Marlins also picked their thirteenth one-run loss of the season which leads MLB.

The Marlins had quality pitching from their staff but the offense failed to cash in when they had runners in scoring position. As a team, the Marlins went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position with Garrett Cooper’s double down the right field in the bottom of the ninth.

Right-handed pitcher Elieser Hernandez got the start and loss for the Miami Marlins. Hernandez had one of his best outings this season, pitching five innings allowing three hits, one run, one walk, and five strikeouts. The only damage was done on a William Contreras solo home run.

Left-handed relief pitcher Tanner Scott came out of the bullpen to start the sixth inning but had a rough outing. Scott was only able to record two outs as he allowed two hits, two runs, and one walk. Right-hander Dylan Floro recorded the final out in the sixth but did allow an RBI single to former Marlins outfielder Adam Duvall to give Atlanta a 3-0 lead.

Right-handed pitcher Cody Poteet also came out of the bullpen, meaning he likely won’t start during the Rays series as previously projected. Poteet threw two innings allowing two hits, one run, no walks, and one strikeout.

Tommy Nance got the ninth inning for the Fish and quickly got into trouble by allowing leadoff singles to Duvall and Dansby Swanson. However, Nance was able to get out of the inning without letting the Braves add to their lead. Nance was able to get Contreras to ground out to the shortstop, Travis Demeritte reached on a fielder’s choice but Duvall was thrown out at home. After intentionally walking Ronald Acuna Jr., Nance struck out Matt Olson to leave the bases loaded.

The Marlins offense had their opportunities to score earlier in the game but continue to struggle to hit with runners in scoring position. Cooper had a big night at the dish as he went 3-for-4 with his tenth double of the season that scored Jacob Stallings in the bottom of the ninth.

Designated hitter Jorge Soler went 2-for-5 with two loud hits including a double to left center. However, with two runners in scoring position and two down in the bottom of the ninth, Soler struck out on three pitches, ending the game and any chance Miami had of pulling off a comeback.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. went 1-for-5 on the night with an infield single but hurt early in the game and played the rest of the game with a limp. Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies seemed to have slid into Jazz’s knee on a failed stolen base attempt in the eighth.

Clearly in pain, Jazz Chisholm Jr. gets checked on by the home plate ump, but the Marlins training staff was like "nah, he's fine" and never came out pic.twitter.com/03nWi2cKbn — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) May 22, 2022

Chisholm will undergo further tests to determine the severity of his injury.

Don Mattingly’s Postgame Press Conference

What’s next?

The Miami Marlins will look to avoid the series sweep Sunday afternoon against the Atlanta Braves. Right-handed pitcher Sandy Alcantara will be on the mound for the Marlins in the series finale. Alcantara in his career has a 2.65 ERA and six wins when pitching on Sundays, better than he has on any other day of the week.

The Braves will hand the ball to right-hander Ian Anderson as they look to pick up their first sweep of the season. Anderson has a 3-2 record with a 3.75 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP.

The first pitch of the series finale is at 1:40 pm EST on Bally Sports Florida.