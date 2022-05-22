Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 22, 2022

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (17-22, +16 RD) vs. Braves (19-21, -10 RD) game thread. For what feels like the hundredth time in his career, Sandy Alcantara takes the mound tasked with preventing the Fish from getting swept in a series. Both teams are wearing camouflage hats in honor of Armed Forces Day.
Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.
Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The second inning runs from May 20 through June 9.
Braves Starting Lineup
- DH Ronald Acuña Jr. (151, 141)
- 1B Matt Olson (132, 132)
- LF Marcell Ozuna (84, 114)
- C Travis d’Arnaud (112, 99)
- 3B Austin Riley (126, 116)
- 2B Ozzie Albies (93, 107)
- SS Dansby Swanson (98, 89)
- CF Adam Duvall (60, 95)
- RF Travis Demeritte (99, 72)
RHP Ian Anderson
Notes: William Contreras made the difference in Saturday’s game with two home runs. That’s more than all Marlins catchers have totaled this season...Kenley Jansen has allowed runs in back-to-back appearances after throwing up zeroes in 13 of his previous 14 games.
Marlins Starting Lineup
- 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (157 wRC+ this season, career 108 wRC+)
- 1B Jesús Aguilar (115, 113)
- DH Garrett Cooper (117, 118)
- RF Avisaíl García (60, 102)
- 3B Brian Anderson (127, 112)
- CF Jesús Sánchez (98, 101)
- LF Bryan De La Cruz (132, 119)
- SS Erik González (48, 63)
- C Jacob Stallings (60, 86)
RHP Sandy Alcantara
Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Aguilar, González and Stallings in, Payton Henry, Miguel Rojas and Jorge Soler out; Cooper switches from 1B to DH
Pregame Roster Moves: Richard Bleier sent on rehab assignment to Triple-A Jacksonville
Additional Notes: Great news on Chisholm, who was visibly hurting in the final innings on Saturday, but won’t miss any time.
How to Watch/Listen/Follow
First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and Tommy Hutton in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Kyle Sielaff and J.P. Arencibia). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.
Louis Addeo-Weiss and Kevin Barral are representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot Park as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@addeo_louis00 and @kevin_barral) for in-game updates. Louis will handle the game recap article.
Three of the four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.
DraftKings Odds
Loading comments...