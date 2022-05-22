Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 22, 2022

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (17-22, +16 RD) vs. Braves (19-21, -10 RD) game thread. For what feels like the hundredth time in his career, Sandy Alcantara takes the mound tasked with preventing the Fish from getting swept in a series. Both teams are wearing camouflage hats in honor of Armed Forces Day.

Braves Starting Lineup

RHP Ian Anderson

Notes: William Contreras made the difference in Saturday’s game with two home runs. That’s more than all Marlins catchers have totaled this season...Kenley Jansen has allowed runs in back-to-back appearances after throwing up zeroes in 13 of his previous 14 games.

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Sandy Alcantara

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Aguilar, González and Stallings in, Payton Henry, Miguel Rojas and Jorge Soler out; Cooper switches from 1B to DH

Pregame Roster Moves: Richard Bleier sent on rehab assignment to Triple-A Jacksonville

Additional Notes: Great news on Chisholm, who was visibly hurting in the final innings on Saturday, but won’t miss any time.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and Tommy Hutton in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Kyle Sielaff and J.P. Arencibia). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Louis Addeo-Weiss and Kevin Barral are representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot Park as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@addeo_louis00 and @kevin_barral) for in-game updates. Louis will handle the game recap article.

Three of the four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

