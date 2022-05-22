 clock menu more-arrow no yes
TODAY'S GAME THREAD Marlins (S. Alcantara) vs. Braves (I. Anderson)

Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 22, 2022

Sandy Alcantara and Ian Anderson will start Sunday’s Marlins vs. Braves game at LoanDepot Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
Jesus Sanchez #7 of the Miami Marlins hits a triple during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot park Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (17-22, +16 RD) vs. Braves (19-21, -10 RD) game thread. For what feels like the hundredth time in his career, Sandy Alcantara takes the mound tasked with preventing the Fish from getting swept in a series. Both teams are wearing camouflage hats in honor of Armed Forces Day.

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The second inning runs from May 20 through June 9.

Braves Starting Lineup

  1. DH Ronald Acuña Jr. (151, 141)
  2. 1B Matt Olson (132, 132)
  3. LF Marcell Ozuna (84, 114)
  4. C Travis d’Arnaud (112, 99)
  5. 3B Austin Riley (126, 116)
  6. 2B Ozzie Albies (93, 107)
  7. SS Dansby Swanson (98, 89)
  8. CF Adam Duvall (60, 95)
  9. RF Travis Demeritte (99, 72)

RHP Ian Anderson

Anderson’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Notes: William Contreras made the difference in Saturday’s game with two home runs. That’s more than all Marlins catchers have totaled this season...Kenley Jansen has allowed runs in back-to-back appearances after throwing up zeroes in 13 of his previous 14 games.

Marlins Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (157 wRC+ this season, career 108 wRC+)
  2. 1B Jesús Aguilar (115, 113)
  3. DH Garrett Cooper (117, 118)
  4. RF Avisaíl García (60, 102)
  5. 3B Brian Anderson (127, 112)
  6. CF Jesús Sánchez (98, 101)
  7. LF Bryan De La Cruz (132, 119)
  8. SS Erik González (48, 63)
  9. C Jacob Stallings (60, 86)

RHP Sandy Alcantara

Alcantara’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Aguilar, González and Stallings in, Payton Henry, Miguel Rojas and Jorge Soler out; Cooper switches from 1B to DH

Pregame Roster Moves: Richard Bleier sent on rehab assignment to Triple-A Jacksonville

Additional Notes: Great news on Chisholm, who was visibly hurting in the final innings on Saturday, but won’t miss any time.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and Tommy Hutton in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Kyle Sielaff and J.P. Arencibia). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Louis Addeo-Weiss and Kevin Barral are representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot Park as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@addeo_louis00 and @kevin_barral) for in-game updates. Louis will handle the game recap article.

Three of the four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds

More From Fish Stripes

