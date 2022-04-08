The always effervescent Jeremy Taché of Bally Sports Florida joins Isaac Azout and Kevin Barral to chat about the following topics:

Excitement of MLB Opening Day

Marlins offseason acquisitions

Lingering center field questions

Max Meyer: pitching depth or trade chip?

New MLB rules

Most interesting non-Marlins teams

Miami Heat beginning playoff run

Enjoy Episode 16!

Subscribe to the Fish Stripes YouTube channel for the video version of every Unfiltered episode.

You surely know Jeremy already. He covers the Marlins, Heat and Panthers (and even amateur sporting events) for Bally Sports Florida, hosting their “Miami Mic’d Up” podcast. He co-hosts and produces Swings and Mishes along with Fish insider Craig Mish. And he’s the reigning champion of Fish On The Farm’s Marlins Twitter Madness tournament.

Follow Jeremy (@jeremytache), the Bally Sports Marlins account (@BallyMarlins), Isaac (@IsaacAzout), Kevin (@kevin_barral) and Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) on Twitter. Full coverage here at FishStripes.com.

Fish Stripes is ranked by Feedspot as the world’s No. 2 Miami Marlins podcast (trailing only the pod that’s produced by the franchise itself). Our programs include The Offishial Show, Big Fish Small Pod, Fish Stripes Unfiltered and Earning Their Stripes. All new episodes are posted to FishStripes.com/podcasts. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Megaphone or wherever you normally get your pods from.