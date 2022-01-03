Jeremy Taché wins 2022 Marlins Twitter Madness tournament

Fish Stripes congratulates Jeremy Taché, champion of Fish On The Farm’s 2022 Marlins Twitter Madness tournament. Taché toppled his Swings and Mishes podcast colleague, Craig Mish, in the title match.

With light input from myself and others, FOTF’s Alex Carver created a bracket of 64 Marlins-related Twitter accounts. Accounts directly affiliated with the team and those belonging to current/former players were not eligible. First-round matchups were determined via random number generator and decided via 24-hour Twitter polls posted to the FOTF account (@marlinsminors). The tourney ran from December 26-January 3.

Mish was arguably the favorite from the beginning. He entered the tournament with more Twitter followers—nearly 33,000—than any other participating account, many of whom follow him specifically for Marlins reporting and analysis. And yet, he was seemingly indifferent about the outcome, declining to explicitly ask for votes.

Taché, on the other hand, campaigned feverishly. He received dozens of endorsements during the championship match from a wide range of Twitter cliques to rally from what had been a huge deficit early Monday morning (I saw him trailing Mish by as much as 13 percentage points). He needed every bit of it—out of 1,341 total votes cast, his margin of victory was just 13 (677 to 664).

Round of 64: @jeremytache 67.6%, @sdeslowlo 32.3%

Round of 32: @jeremytache 58.5%, @MarlinsJohn 41.5%

Sweet 16: @jeremytache 71.0%, @CDeNicola13

Elite Eight: @jeremytache 56.9%, @FishArmy305 43.1%

Final Four: @jeremytache 52.5%, @MiamiMarlins_UK 47.5%

Championship Match: @jeremytache 50.5%, @CraigMish 49.5%

Taché takes the title from Daniel De Vivo, who wasn’t able to replicate his inspiring 2021 run. Radio broadcaster Glenn Geffner ousted him in the Round of 64.

It was gratifying to see so many active Fish Stripes staffers/contributors included in the tournament field such as Kevin Barral, Daniel Rodriguez and Hector Rodriguez. Louis Addeo-Weiss, Noah Berger, Nicole Cahill and Mike Ferguson each advanced to the second round while Isaac Azout made it to the Sweet 16. FS alumni were also well represented by Aram Leighton, Ethan Budowsky, Ian Smith, Danny Martinez and Alex Contreras.

Carver intends to bring back Marlins Twitter Madness in 2023.