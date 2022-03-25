In what has become an annual tradition, we’re making bold predictions about the upcoming Miami Marlins season. Isaac Azout and Kevin Barral are joined by Ely Sussman to explain the following takes:

Jesús Luzardo will rank second on the Marlins in innings pitched (Isaac)

will rank second on the Marlins in innings pitched (Isaac) Jazz Chisholm Jr. will lead MLB in stolen bases (Ely)

will lead MLB in stolen bases (Ely) Sandy Alcantara will have a winning percentage above .500 and receive NL Cy Young award votes (Kevin)

Anthony Bender will record 30+ saves (Isaac)

will record 30+ saves (Isaac) Brian Anderson will be traded before the end of the season (Ely)

will be traded before the end of the season (Ely) Joey Wendle will lead the Marlins in hits (Kevin)

will lead the Marlins in hits (Kevin) Sandy Alcantara and Pablo López will both finish top 5 in NL Cy Young voting (Isaac)

and will both finish top 5 in NL Cy Young voting (Isaac) The Marlins will win their season series vs. the Braves (Ely)

The Marlins will have the best intradivision record in the NL East, posting the highest winning percentage in NL East head-to-head matchups (Kevin)

Eury Pérez will make his MLB debut (Isaac)

Sixto Sánchez will return and stick in Marlins starting rotation throughout the second half of the season (Ely); prediction made before Sánchez addressed the media and shared troubling details about his rehab from shoulder surgery

Max Meyer will make 10+ MLB starts (Kevin)

Miguel Rojas will win NL Gold Glove at shortstop (Isaac)

Avisaíl García will lead all Marlins players in wins above replacement (Ely)

Jorge Soler will be an NL Gold Glove finalist (Kevin)

