- Sunday’s Marlins MiLB notes: Jacob Amaya (Jacksonville) went 3-for-5 to cap off an awesome 10-for-22 week. Geoff Hartlieb has made it through 6 1⁄3 innings pitched this season without allowing a run. Pensacola won for the 16th time in their last 17 games. Ian Lewis’ season in Jupiter continues to be a frustrating one. He was caught stealing for the sixth time—most in the Florida State League—and exited the game immediately after that play.
- The Marlins must navigate several weeks (at least) without hot-hitting Jesús Sánchez (right hamstring strain) and trusty reliever A.J. Puk (left elbow nerve irritation), and they nervously await more details on Jazz Chisholm Jr. (right turf toe), who’ll be meeting with a specialist today. On the positive side, Garrett Cooper made his return to the lineup on Sunday and JT Chargois is due back on Tuesday. Find full injury updates here.
- Grant Kiefer gutted through sickness to host his usual State of the Fish Twitter Space. Come for insight on the ripple effect of these new Marlins injuries, stay for Romeo Rodriguez’s rant about bad/passive baserunning.
- Elsewhere around the majors, the Dodgers swept the Padres and have now won 13 of their last 15 games. Anthony Rizzo homered again and raised his 158 wRC+, which is on pace to be a new career high. Even when his balls stay in the park, Rizzo has been a big beneficiary of the new shift restrictions.
- Looking back at series predictions made by Fish Stripes staffers and Super Subscribers, very few people had the Reds beating the Marlins. Series MVP honors went to Chisholm, just because nobody had the foresight to pick Jake Fraley or Bryan De La Cruz. Subscribe now to participate in Prediction Time prior to every Marlins series.
- Entering this new week, the Marlins have 23.6% odds of making the postseason, per FanGraphs.
- Nick Pollack of Pitcher List analyzed how Eury Pérez attacked Reds hitters in his debut on Friday and wondered whether he’ll eventually add a Sandy Alcantara-like sinker.
- Aram Leighton of Just Baseball created a GIF breakdown of the start and pointed out that Pérez was surprisingly reluctant to use his changeup.
- Christina De Nicola of MLB.com spoke to Angel Izquierdo, the international area scout who signed Pérez out of the Dominican Republic. Remarkably, it was the first signing of Izquierdo’s professional scouting career.
- Pérez ranks seventh, Max Meyer ranks 54th and Jacob Berry ranks 71st on the updated MLB Pipeline top prospects list. Berry’s 20-spot drop since the preseason edition of the list is among the largest in baseball.
- Right before Chisholm hurt himself attempting to make a running catch near the wall, Esteban Rivera of FanGraphs highlighted his knack for getting great jumps...and presciently cautioned that “learning the warning track and fence is a crucial part of being an outfielder.”
- The Jason Taylor Foundation inducted Jeff Conine as a member of its Community Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Marlins principal owner Bruce Sherman and manager Skip Schumaker were also in attendance (h/t Craig Mish).
- Marlins Historian created a new line of merchandise inspired by the clock that sat atop the “Teal Monster” at Pro Player Stadium.
- On this day 30 years ago, Ryan Bowen threw the first shutout in Marlins history.
- I put together a compilation of how the ABS challenge system is being used during Triple-A games to correct missed ball-strike calls.
- The Marlins Radio Network has expanded its content offerings this season. They’ve created their own YouTube account.
