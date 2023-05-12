Thursday’s Games
Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Thursday’s Marlins MiLB notes: Pensacola’s game was suspended due to the rain in the middle of the second inning. Flame-throwing reliever Jorge Mercedes (Beloit) showed a lot of rust in his 2023 regular season debut as he was unable to retire any of the five batters he faced.
- Elsewhere around the majors, Casey Schmitt of the Giants joined Joe DiMaggio as the only MLB players to have at least 8 hits, 4 RBI and 4 runs scored over their first three career games since RBI became an official stat. The Mets were held scoreless by a Reds bullpen game. It’s the seventh time that New York has been shut out this season (they were shut out eight times during the entire 2022 season). The Padres blew three separate leads in their loss to the Twins, dropping them to 19-19, tied with the Marlins for the third National League Wild Card spot.
- Looking back at series predictions made by Fish Stripes staffers and Super Subscribers, the slight majority (myself excluded) correctly had the Marlins beating the Diamondbacks. Bella Pickman and Cali received a Series MVP point for their Jorge Soler picks. Subscribe now to participate in Prediction Time prior to every Marlins series.
- We’ve got a new edition of Fish Stripes LIVE for you on YouTube/Twitter/Twitch beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET. Consider becoming a Super Subscriber so you can make series predictions along with us! With chiropractic care and functional health, La Pop takes a preventative approach that optimizes wellness and quality of life for all ages. Find out more here!
- The Marlins have a 59.5% chance to win their series opener against the Reds, per FanGraphs. That’s the highest win probability that the site has given the Marlins to win any game so far this season. Triple-A Jacksonville (7:05 p.m. ET) and Low-A Jupiter (6:30 p.m. ET) are at home, while Double-A Pensacola (5:30 p.m. ET) and High-A Beloit (7:05 p.m. ET) are on the road.
- The big day has arrived! Eury Pérez takes the mound tonight. At the age of 20 years and 27 days, he is the youngest active MLB player and the youngest pitcher in Marlins history. Marlins alumni Liván Hernández and Michael Tejera will be in attendance at LoanDepot Park for the Flashback Friday festivities.
- Lance Brozdowski did a deep dive on Pérez’s Double-A pitch data, finding a lot to like about his four-seam fastball, cutter and changeup. However, Pérez doesn’t leverage his 6’8” stature as much as you’d expect in terms of vertical release point or extension.
- Christina De Nicola went back to the humble roots of Palillo (“Little Stick”) and his tight-knit Dominican family, reporting that both the Red Sox and Rockies declined to commit to Pérez due to concerns with his physical.
- Baseball America has updated scouting reports on the highest-paid players from the Marlins’ latest international free agent class: Janero Miller, Fabian López, Andres Valor, Osvaldo Heredia, Jancory De La Cruz and Joseph Tailer.
- BA’s updated 2023 MLB mock draft has the Marlins taking right-hander Noble Meyer from Jesuit High School (Portland, OR) with the 10th overall pick.
- Kevin Barral wrote about the excellence of Huascar Brazoban, how he has grown from his rookie year and adapted to a wide variety of relief situations (with quotes from Brazoban himself).
Loading comments...