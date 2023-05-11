Wednesday’s Games
- Wednesday’s Marlins MiLB notes: In addition to the big league team, every minor league affiliate won—that’s an organizational sweep! Archie Bradley (Jacksonville) made his Marlins organizational debut (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K). Nasim Nuñez (Pensacola) set a new minor league career high with 4 RBI. Patrick Monteverde got the win, allowing only one earned run in 5 1⁄3 innings, but that actually made his season ERA go up to 1.22. Jorge Caballero (Jupiter) went 4-for-4. His .425 batting average is the third-highest for any qualified hitter at any MiLB level. Jesse Bergin, Miami’s 11th-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, underwent Tommy John surgery, ending his 2023 campaign before it even began. He’s only been able to make seven regular season appearances since turning pro.
- Jesús Sánchez capped off an extraordinary series against the Diamondbacks with a three-run homer that put the Fish ahead and a ninth-inning double that set up the game-winning run. Over the course of three contests, his season wRC+ shot up from 112 to 153. Sánchez exited in the ninth with apparent right hamstring discomfort, but it’s believed that he avoided an injury. Thanks to scoreless pitching by six relievers, the Marlins won their 12th-straight one-run game, the longest streak that a major league team has ever had to begin its season.
- As announced on the Bally Sports Florida broadcast during the game, 20-year-old phenom Eury Pérez is being called up straight from Double-A to debut on Friday against the Reds. Sandy Alcantara delivered the news to him via a pre-recorded video. Pérez will debut at the age of 20 years and 27 years, making him the youngest pitcher in Marlins history.
- Alex Carver of Fish On The Farm hosted a lengthy Twitter Space about the bold call-up. Speakers included many of my Fish Stripes staffers and Craig Mish of SportsGrid. Personally, I dislike how he’s skipping Triple-A—even a couple starts there could’ve been valuable, particularly in terms of getting reacquainted with a “normal” ball after pitching with the pre-tacked ball in the Southern League. Regardless of the results on Friday, Mish said he expects Pérez to remain in the Marlins rotation to face the Nationals next week.
- Elsewhere around the majors, Justin Verlander had his best outing as a Met (7.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K) and Pete Alonso mashed his MLB-leading 13th home run. The Phillies walked off against the Blue Jays on a 10th-inning Bo Bichette throwing error. Baseball’s feel-good story of April, the Pirates are rapidly coming back down to Earth, having lost nine of their last 10 games.
- Today, Triple-A Jacksonville (7:05 p.m. ET) and Low-A Jupiter (6:30 p.m. ET) are at home, while Double-A Pensacola (8:05 p.m. ET) and High-A Beloit (7:05 p.m. ET) are on the road.
- Josh Norris of Baseball America wrote about the encouraging development of Yiddi Cappe, who just missed BA’s newly updated Top 100 prospects list.
- These third-graders weren’t even alive when Scott Stapp introduced the world to “Marlins Will Soar,” but glad to see that the anthem lives on (follow Fish Stripes on TikTok, by the way).
- On this day 20 years ago, the Marlins hired Jack McKeon as manager (and the rest is history).
- Happy birthday to Marlins principal owner Bruce Sherman. In his sixth season running the franchise, Sherman turns 75 today.
