Sunday’s Games
Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Sunday’s Marlins MiLB scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 5-1; Double-A Pensacola won, 4-3 (completion of previously scheduled game), and won, 11-4; High-A Beloit was cancelled due to rain; Low-A Jupiter won, 8-6. Joey Wendle (Jacksonville) went 1-for-5 and played the entire game at shortstop as he nears the end of his minor league rehab assignment. Paul McIntosh (Pensacola) had the first five-hit game of his MiLB career.
- The reversible bucket hat giveaway at LoanDepot Park succeeded in drawing a crowd of over 20,000 fans.
- The Marlins have won 16 of their first 29 games, marking their best 29-game start to a season since 2016. That’s despite being the lowest-scoring team in the National League. Luis Arraez concluded April batting .438, the best April mark for a qualified hitter in Marlins history.
- Elsewhere around the majors, the Braves and Mets were rained out for a second straight day (and Friday’s game had to be shortened to five innings). The White Sox scored seven runs in the bottom of the ninth to rally for a win against the Rays, snapping their 10-game losing streak.
- Looking back at series predictions made by Fish Stripes staffers, livestream guests and Super Subscribers, the vast majority of people correctly anticipated the Marlins winning the series and six had Luis Arraez taking home Series MVP honors. Subscribe now to participate in Prediction Time prior to every Marlins series.
- Tonight, we’ve got the first 2023 Fish Stripes LIVE in-season edition of Marlins Jeopardy on YouTube/Twitch/Twitter beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET. Thanks for the audience question submissions—keep sending them in here. With chiropractic care and functional health, La Pop takes a preventative approach that optimizes wellness and quality of life for all ages. Find out more here!
- Entering this new week, the Marlins have 24.9% odds of making the postseason, per FanGraphs.
- The Marlins have had distinguished alumni in attendance for every Flashback Friday game. This past week, World Series-winning right-hander Brad Penny was in the building and he spoke to Kevin Barral about his memories of 2003.
- In her Marlins Beat newsletter, Christina De Nicola reported that Yuli Gurriel took fly balls in the outfield during pregame warm-ups on Friday. Gurriel has just one career MLB appearance as an outfielder, but his strong start to the season (124 wRC+) is making the club consider creative ways of getting him in the lineup.
- On this day 30 years ago, Rick Renteria recorded the first walk-off hit in Marlins history.
Loading comments...