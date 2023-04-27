Wednesday’s Games
Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Wednesday’s Marlins MiLB scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 2-0; Double-A Pensacola won, 9-2; High-A Beloit won, 7-4; Low-A Jupiter won, 5-2. The typically potent Jumbo Shrimp offense has scored only six runs over the last five games. Troy Johnston (Pensacola) matched his minor league career high with six runs batted in.
- Wednesday’s Marlins loss was unlike any other so far this season. The Fish had a win probability of 92.4% at one point, according to FanGraphs. Dylan Floro allowed a home run for the first time since August 26, 2022 and became the first Marlins reliever in 2023 to blow a save opportunity.
- For the second time this month, Jeff Lindgren cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Jacksonville.
- Tonight, Joey Wendle (intercostal strain) will begin a minor league rehab assignment with Jacksonville. He could return to the Marlins active roster as early as Tuesday.
- When Wendle is ready, would Miami be bold enough to DFA Jesús Sánchez in a corresponding move? Wednesday’s majestic home run notwithstanding, I reflected on Sánchez’s last year of poor performance and his diminished playing time.
- Elsewhere around the majors, Zac Gallen has tossed 28 consecutive scoreless innings, combining run prevention, accumulating strikeouts and limiting baserunners in an unprecedented way. Robbie Ray’s 2023 campaign is over due to flexor tendon surgery. After signing a minor league deal with the Padres, José Iglesias made his debut with their Triple-A affiliate on Wednesday. José Ureña has been designated for assignment by the Rockies. Since 2021—his post-Marlins career—Ureña owns a 5.79 earned run average, the third-worst mark in MLB among pitchers with 200-plus innings. The upper deck at Tropicana Field has been closed for regular season games since 2019, but that will change next week.
- The Marlins have a 37.7% chance to win their series finale against the Braves, per FanGraphs. Triple-A Jacksonville (7:05 p.m. ET) and Low-A Jupiter (6:05 p.m. ET) are at home, while Double-A Pensacola (7:35 p.m. ET) and High-A Beloit (7:40 p.m. ET) are on the road.
- Glenn Geffner broke down the results of his recent Marlins fan survey. Thanks again to those of you who selected Fish Stripes as your primary source of Marlins news and analysis! I’ve got a few monthly free passes to Glenn Geffner’s View from the Bleachers to give away. Simply leave a comment on this article if you want one.
- On this day 25 years ago, Bobby Bonilla blasted a 10th-inning, game-winning home run against the Rockies.
- Our friends at BreakingT created a “Himmy” Butler t-shirt to celebrate the Miami Heat’s surprising playoff run.
Loading comments...