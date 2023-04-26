Tuesday’s Games
- Tuesday’s Marlins MiLB scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 6-2; Double-A Pensacola lost, 6-4; High-A Beloit won, 4-3; Low-A Jupiter won, 3-2 (F/10). C.J. Hinojosa (Jacksonville) has reached base safely in 15 of 16 games played this season. Cristhian Rodriguez (Jupiter) hit a walk-off RBI single. Evan Fitterer earned a promotion to Double-A. He’ll make his Blue Wahoos debut on Thursday.
- Sean Nolin joined Jeff Lindgren in DFA limbo.
- After maxing out at 95.0 miles per hour during his 2022 Marlins stint, Bryan Hoeing threw 11 sinkers faster than that in his 2023 debut. Hoeing is expected to stick in this rotation spot for at least one more start to demonstrate that his uptick in velocity can translate to better results.
- Yuli Gurriel became the oldest Marlins player ever to hit an inside-the-park home run.
- Craig Mish and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that the Marlins have considered benching Avisaíl García if he doesn’t improve. Even after delivering a key RBI single on Tuesday, the veteran outfielder owns an abysmal .161/.200/.274 slash line while striking out in one-third of his plate appearances. There’s even more urgency for Jesús Sánchez to perform, they added, or else he could be traded/DFA’d. The Marlins have “no interest” in soon-to-be free agent Madison Bumgarner, in large part because injured starters Johnny Cueto and Trevor Rogers are both expected back from the IL sometime in May.
- Elsewhere around the majors, Bryan Reynolds is completely off the trade block after agreeing to an eight-year, $106.75 million contract extension. It contains no opt-outs and runs through Reynolds’ age-35 season with a club option for 2031. The Rangers led the Reds 6-0 entering the seventh inning and somehow blew it. After collapsing in the bottom of the ninth, the Cardinals dropped to 9-15 overall, tied with the Reds for last place in the NL Central.
- The Marlins have a 44.0% chance to win their next game against the Braves, per FanGraphs. Triple-A Jacksonville (7:05 p.m. ET) and Low-A Jupiter (6:30 p.m. ET) are at home, while Double-A Pensacola (12:00 p.m. ET) and High-A Beloit (1:10 p.m. ET) are on the road.
- When the Marlins tweeted out the highlight of Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s home run with the caption “up, up and away,” Glenn Geffner chastised them for the “tone-deaf” use of Dave Van Horne’s famous phrase. Van Horne’s tenure with the Fish did not end on amicable terms.
