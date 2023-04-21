Thursday’s Games
- Thursday’s Marlins MiLB scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 3-1; Double-A Pensacola won, 6-0; High-A Beloit won, 3-2; Low-A Jupiter lost, 11-1. Starts of five scoreless innings for both Bryan Hoeing (Jacksonville) and Eury Pérez (Pensacola). Four hits and two stolen bases for Nasim Nuñez (Pensacola). Much more from Kevin Barral here.
- Without ever playing an official minor league game, José Iglesias has opted out of his Marlins contract. Iglesias was spotted in extended spring training, but didn’t report to Triple-A when he missed out on an Opening Day roster spot. Garrett Hampson got a call-up over him after shortstop Joey Wendle suffered an intercostal strain.
- Elsewhere around the majors, the Diamondbacks designated Madison Bumgarner for assignment with nearly two full years remaining on his contract. He had made just one quality start in his last 14 tries dating back to 2022. Fernando Tatis Jr. went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in his return from an 80-game PED suspension. Max Scherzer will serve a 10-game suspension for having a foreign substance on his pitching hand. Scherzer insisted that he’s innocent, but won’t appeal. Brandon Nimmo went 3-for-5 in a Mets win, but he is still 70(!) points behind Luis Arraez in the National League batting title race.
- We've got a new edition of Fish Stripes LIVE for you on YouTube/Twitter/Twitch beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET. Consider becoming a Super Subscriber so you can make series predictions along with us!
- The Marlins have a 45.9% chance to win their series opener against the Guardians, per FanGraphs. Triple-A Jacksonville (7:05 p.m. ET), Double-A Pensacola (7:35 p.m. ET) and High-A Beloit (7:35 p.m. ET) are all at home, while Low-A Jupiter (7:00 p.m. ET) is on the road.
- Marlins coaches raved to Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald about Huascar Brazoban’s versatility. The team leader in relief innings pitched, Brazoban has appeared in every inning from the third through the ninth, accepting assignments on back-to-back days as well as those that require inheriting baserunners and going more than one full time through an opposing lineup.
- LoanDepot Park now has a sensory room for neurodivergent guests looking for a break from the gameday atmosphere and a nursing pod for mothers who need a private space to nurse their babies.
- Happy 19th birthday to Karson Milbrandt. The 2022 MLB Draft pick has begun his first full professional season in the Low-A Jupiter starting rotation.
