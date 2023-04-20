Marlins minor league recap, 4/20/23

Another Marlins off-day on Thursday meant another opportunity to turn our full attention to Minor League Baseball, which featured Eury Pérez and other top Marlins prospects. Here is a recap of every affiliate.

Low-A Jupiter

The only Hammerhead run came in through a Harrison Spohn solo homer. That was Spohn’s third homer of the season which left the bat at 100.9 MPH and went 389 feet in the air.

Cody Morissette played the 11th game of his rehab assignment. He is slashing .135/.273/.216/.489.

High-A Beloit

Right-hander Alex Williams allowed a run in the first inning, then Ben Ross—the Twins’ No. 29 prospect according to MLB Pipeline—hit a solo homer in the sixth. Otherwise, Williams cruised. He struck out six hitters and walked three.

Offensively, the Sky Carp had 10 hits, and Yiddi Cappe was a big contributor to today's game as usual. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Cappe smacked an RBI single which drove in Dalvy Rosario. In the seventh inning, Cappe did the same thing and smacked an RBI single.

Yiddi Cappe comes through.... again



A go-ahead RBI single from the Marlins No. 7 prospect stands as the game winner.

Yiddi Cappe's ranks among Midwest League hitters



tied for 2nd in RBI (11)

3rd in hits (15)

3rd in total bases (26)

9th in batting average (.341)

9th in OPS (.971)

Cappe ended up having a three-for-four night which included a pair of RBIs. Cappe continues to see most of his playing time at second base.

Game notes:

Dalvy Rosario and Joe Mack each had multi-hit games

Double-A Pensacola

Tonight the Wahoos got off to an early start offensively. With one out in the first inning, Joe Rizzo smacked an RBI double to take the early 1-0 lead. Only an inning later, Nasim Nuñez hit an RBI single to drive in outfielder Dane Myers. After another Nuñez base hit and a José Devers walk, Rizzo doubled them both home. He ended the night going two-for-five with three RBIs.

RBI: Rizzo Bats 'em In.

After two shaky starts to begin the 2023 season, Miami Marlins number-one prospect Eury Perez really looked like himself and pitched five scoreless innings with five strikeouts and a walk. Perez only gave up two hits and threw 71 pitches (his lowest total thus far). Eury had good luck with some hard-hit balls that went as far back as the warning track, but the defense held tough.

Eury Pérez: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K. And one totally rad jersey.

Catcher Will Banfield, who usually struggles offensively, did not tonight. Going two-for-four with a home run and a RBI, the 2018 draft pick hopefully begins to hit at a more consistent rate. He also called a great game tonight with Eury.

Will Banfield (@will_banfield) with a sweet swing for his first homer of the year.

Nasim Nuñez went four-for-five with four singles and two stolen bases. He continues to show promise on the offensive side of the ball to go along with his special defense at shortstop.

Nasim Nunez tonight went four for five with four singles and an RBI.

The Wahoos shut out the Barons by a final score of 6-0. In relief of Eury, Patrick Murphy went two innings allowing no hits, no runs, and struck out three. Josan Méndez followed Murphy and he threw one inning. Zack Leban was the final pitcher to enter the game for the Wahoos and close it out.

Triple-A Jacksonville

With Trevor Rogers expected to be placed on the IL, the Marlins have to choose a new starter to take his place on Tuesday. Tonight, Bryan Hoeing made the case to be the one going back to the big leagues. He pitched five scoreless innings and struck out seven. Hoeing continues to have success in AAA this season as we see an increase in velo—he averaged 94.0 mph with his sinker in this start—helping him become a more strikeout-dominant pitcher.

Infielder C.J. Hinojosa has also found early success this season. On a 1-2 count, Hinojosa broke the ice and gave the Jumbo Shrimp a 1-0 lead. He’s slashing .362/.387/.690/1.077 through 13 games played, adding to the possibility that he’ll debut in the majors this season.

C.J. Hinojosa continues to have success at the AAA level. He smacks an RBI single to give the Jumbo Shrimp the lead.

Jacksonville ended up losing the game after Dylan Bice allowed a three-run homer to former Marlins catcher Alex Jackson.

Something to note tonight is that Steven Okert (rehabbing from a left abductor strain) did not pitch as scheduled. Unless he experienced a setback, this could mean that he is on his way to Cleveland to be reinstated by the Marlins.

Top Performers