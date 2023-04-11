Marlins vs. Phillies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 11, 2023

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (4-7, -31 RD) vs. Phillies (4-6, -10 RD) game thread.
Marlins Game Notes
Marlins Starting Lineup
- CF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (87 wRC+ this season)
- DH Garrett Cooper (190)
- 2B Luis Arraez (213)
- RF Jorge Soler (98)
- LF Bryan De La Cruz (84)
- 1B Yuli Gurriel (163)
- 3B Jean Segura (18)
- C Nick Fortes (24)
- SS Jon Berti (14)
LHP Jesús Luzardo (661 ERA+ this season)
Pregame Roster Moves: RHP Eli Villalobos claimed off waivers by the Pirates
Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Fortes in, Jacob Stallings out
Additional Notes: Another missed start for Avisaíl García (left hamstring soreness), but he remains on the active roster...Luzardo is throwing as hard as ever here in 2023, averaging 97.3 miles per hour on his four-seamer...Watch out for the possible major league debut of right-hander George Soriano, who was called up from Triple-A on Monday.
Phillies Starting Lineup
- SS Trea Turner (114 wRC+ this season)
- DH Kyle Schwarber (61)
- C J.T. Realmuto (72)
- RF Nick Castellanos (128)
- 1B Alec Bohm (179)
- LF Josh Harrison (-54)
- 3B Edmundo Sosa (120)
- 2B Bryson Stott (147)
- CF Cristian Pache (42)
RHP Aaron Nola (62 ERA+ this season)
Notes: In an admittedly microscopic sample, Castellanos is playing the best defense of his career in 2023. He leads the majors with four outfield assists in just seven games!...Garrett Cooper (.461 OPS in 20 PA) has the most head-to-head history with Nola among available Marlins players.
How to Watch/Listen/Follow
First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.
Alex Krutchik will handle the game recap article.
