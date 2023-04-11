 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Marlins vs. Phillies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 11, 2023

Jesús Luzardo and Aaron Nola will start Tuesday’s Marlins vs. Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
Jean Segura #9 of the Miami Marlins signs autographs before playing against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on April 10, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (4-7, -31 RD) vs. Phillies (4-6, -10 RD) game thread.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

Jesús Luzardo #44 of the Miami Marlins reacts after the third out of the inning in the game against the Minnesota Twins at loanDepot park on April 5, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/Getty Images
  1. CF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (87 wRC+ this season)
  2. DH Garrett Cooper (190)
  3. 2B Luis Arraez (213)
  4. RF Jorge Soler (98)
  5. LF Bryan De La Cruz (84)
  6. 1B Yuli Gurriel (163)
  7. 3B Jean Segura (18)
  8. C Nick Fortes (24)
  9. SS Jon Berti (14)

LHP Jesús Luzardo (661 ERA+ this season)

Pregame Roster Moves: RHP Eli Villalobos claimed off waivers by the Pirates

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Fortes in, Jacob Stallings out

Additional Notes: Another missed start for Avisaíl García (left hamstring soreness), but he remains on the active roster...Luzardo is throwing as hard as ever here in 2023, averaging 97.3 miles per hour on his four-seamer...Watch out for the possible major league debut of right-hander George Soriano, who was called up from Triple-A on Monday.

Phillies Starting Lineup

Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies rounds bases and reacts after hitting a three run home run during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on April 10, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
  1. SS Trea Turner (114 wRC+ this season)
  2. DH Kyle Schwarber (61)
  3. C J.T. Realmuto (72)
  4. RF Nick Castellanos (128)
  5. 1B Alec Bohm (179)
  6. LF Josh Harrison (-54)
  7. 3B Edmundo Sosa (120)
  8. 2B Bryson Stott (147)
  9. CF Cristian Pache (42)

RHP Aaron Nola (62 ERA+ this season)

Notes: In an admittedly microscopic sample, Castellanos is playing the best defense of his career in 2023. He leads the majors with four outfield assists in just seven games!...Garrett Cooper (.461 OPS in 20 PA) has the most head-to-head history with Nola among available Marlins players.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Alex Krutchik will handle the game recap article.

