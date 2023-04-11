Marlins vs. Phillies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 11, 2023

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (4-7, -31 RD) vs. Phillies (4-6, -10 RD) game thread.

La Pop Take control of your health and feel your best self with our focus on prevention of disease through chiropractic care and functional medicine. Contact La Pop at 305-381-5255 (and let ‘em know Fish Stripes sent you). Schedule Your Visit

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Jesús Luzardo (661 ERA+ this season)

Pregame Roster Moves: RHP Eli Villalobos claimed off waivers by the Pirates

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Fortes in, Jacob Stallings out

Additional Notes: Another missed start for Avisaíl García (left hamstring soreness), but he remains on the active roster...Luzardo is throwing as hard as ever here in 2023, averaging 97.3 miles per hour on his four-seamer...Watch out for the possible major league debut of right-hander George Soriano, who was called up from Triple-A on Monday.

Phillies Starting Lineup

RHP Aaron Nola (62 ERA+ this season)

Notes: In an admittedly microscopic sample, Castellanos is playing the best defense of his career in 2023. He leads the majors with four outfield assists in just seven games!...Garrett Cooper (.461 OPS in 20 PA) has the most head-to-head history with Nola among available Marlins players.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Alex Krutchik will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds