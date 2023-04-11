 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Offishial news, 4/11/23: Key reliever placed on IL; Stallings’ streak snapped

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes tales of Jim Cuthbert’s impact on the club’s acquisition of great starting pitchers.

By Ely Sussman
Bryan De La Cruz #14 of the Miami Marlins reacts during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on April 10, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Monday’s Marlins Game

  • The Marlins have a 40.8% chance to win their next game against the Phillies, per FanGraphs. Low-A Jupiter is at home (6:30 p.m. ET), while Triple-A Jacksonville (6:35 p.m. ET), High-A Beloit (7:05 p.m. ET) and Double-A Pensacola (7:35 p.m. ET) are on the road.

  • MLB.com’s Christina De Nicola spoke to Jacob Amaya about his love for video games and learning from his grandfather, who also had a professional baseball career. Amaya has gotten off to a slow start this season in Jacksonville (.161/.229/.161 in 35 PA).
  • Glenn Geffner wrote about the same old struggles that the Marlins are having against National League East rivals.
  • Former Marlins pro scouting director Jim Cuthbert “deserves a lot of the credit” for the trades that brought Sandy Alcantara, Zac Gallen and Pablo López to Miami, Marc DelPiano tells David Laurila of FanGraphs. Cuthbert was with the Fish from 2016-2018 and now works as a pro scout for the Yankees.
  • On The Chris Rose Rotation, longtime Marlin Miguel Rojas described his transition to the Dodgers and spoke glowingly about the maturation of Alcantara.

