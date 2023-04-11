Monday’s Marlins Game
- Sandy Alcantara and Devin Smeltzer became the first teammates in Marlins history to allow 10 hits in the same game, according to Stathead.
- JT Chargois was diagnosed with a right oblique strain. Still awaiting word on the severity of it, but don’t expect a return to the Marlins active roster until sometime in May. The Marlins have already used 17 different pitchers during this young season and newly recalled right-hander George Soriano will soon become the 18th.
- Jacob Stallings allowed a passed ball for the first time since 2020. He had gone 2,082 1⁄3 consecutive innings without one.
- Around the majors: the Rays extended their season-opening winning streak to 10; Andrew Heaney tied the American League record by striking out nine consecutive batters; the worst win-loss record in the National League surprisingly belongs to the Cardinals (3-7); Oneil Cruz’s fractured fibula will require a recovery time of at least four months.
- The latest Fish Stripes LIVE included lots of insight on the state of the Phillies and the livestream debut of our new intern, Nick Turok (follow him on Twitter). With chiropractic care and functional health, La Pop takes a preventative approach that optimizes wellness and quality of life for all ages. Find out more here!
- The Marlins have a 40.8% chance to win their next game against the Phillies, per FanGraphs. Low-A Jupiter is at home (6:30 p.m. ET), while Triple-A Jacksonville (6:35 p.m. ET), High-A Beloit (7:05 p.m. ET) and Double-A Pensacola (7:35 p.m. ET) are on the road.
- MLB.com’s Christina De Nicola spoke to Jacob Amaya about his love for video games and learning from his grandfather, who also had a professional baseball career. Amaya has gotten off to a slow start this season in Jacksonville (.161/.229/.161 in 35 PA).
- Glenn Geffner wrote about the same old struggles that the Marlins are having against National League East rivals.
- Former Marlins pro scouting director Jim Cuthbert “deserves a lot of the credit” for the trades that brought Sandy Alcantara, Zac Gallen and Pablo López to Miami, Marc DelPiano tells David Laurila of FanGraphs. Cuthbert was with the Fish from 2016-2018 and now works as a pro scout for the Yankees.
- On The Chris Rose Rotation, longtime Marlin Miguel Rojas described his transition to the Dodgers and spoke glowingly about the maturation of Alcantara.
Miguel Rojas on Sandy Alcantara:— Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) April 10, 2023
"I know for a fact that Sandy wants to be (in Miami) and wants to win there...He always wanted to be an ace. He always wanted to be a Cy Young-caliber pitcher...Hopefully he's listening to this and he knows how proud I am of him."#SandyDay pic.twitter.com/11UtpfmHc8
