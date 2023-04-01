Marlins vs. Mets: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 1, 2023

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (1-1, -1 RD) vs. Mets (1-1, +1 RD) game thread. The Sugar Kings take the field for the first Legacy Saturday of 2023.

The Marlins are hosting a watch party on the West Plaza for tonight’s Final Four men’s basketball games. Students who attend the University of Miami or Florida Atlantic University can obtain free admission to LoanDepot Park by showing their student ID at the ticket office—pretty clever!

Mets Starting Lineup

RHP Tylor Megill (career 84 ERA+)

Notes: This was originally supposed to be Justin Verlander’s start day before he landed on the injured list with a minor shoulder strain.

Megill has one previous start against the Marlins, came back in 2021. Allowed 5 Runs and took the loss that particular day. Here's the lineup he faced:



J. Chisholm Jr.

M. Rojas

J. Aguilar

L. Brinson

I. Diaz

B. De La Cruz

A. Jackson

M. Sierra



A bit different today. — Danny M. (@DM__MIA) April 1, 2023

Marlins Game Notes (coming soon)

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Edward Cabrera (career 110 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: De La Cruz, Sánchez and Wendle in, Jon Berti, Avisaíl García and Yuli Gurriel out; Cooper switches from DH to 1B, Soler switches from RF to DH

Additional Notes: Sánchez becomes the final hitter on the Marlins Opening Day active roster to make a start...Other than JT Chargois (pitched on back-to-back days), every other active Marlins reliever should be available to pitch in relief of Cabrera.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Kevin Barral and Hector Rodriguez are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@kevin_barral and @Hector_Baseball) for in-game updates. Hector will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds