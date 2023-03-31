Thursday’s Marlins Game
- In their Marlins regular season debuts, Luis Arraez went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, JT Chargois retired both batters he faced and Jean Segura went 0-for-3 with a walk.
- Following the loss, Miami’s playoff odds are 22.0%, per FanGraphs.
- There were five shutouts thrown on Opening Day, one shy of the MLB record.
- No doubt aided by new MLB rules, stolen base attempts and efficiency were both way, way up on Thursday compared to Opening Day 2022 (h/t Alex Fast, Pitcher List).
- Justin Verlander landed on the injured list with a low-grade teres major strain. Not a long-term concern, but instead of facing him twice over the next week as originally scheduled, the Marlins get a lucky break.
- We began our third season of Fish Stripes LIVE Marlins series preview shows. Thursday's conversation included a live pressbox report, MLB future bets, Marlins uniform discourse and more.
- Old friends Jesús Aguilar (Athletics), Brian Anderson (Brewers), Pablo López (Twins), Miguel Rojas (Dodgers) and Cole Sulser (Diamondbacks) made their first regular season appearances with their new teams.
- Glenn Geffner took a more comprehensive look at how former Marlins have dispersed across the majors.
- According to STATS LLC, the average age of the Marlins Opening Day roster was 11th-highest among MLB teams.
- Marlins Minor League Baseball returns tonight! Daniel Castano is Triple-A Jacksonville’s probable starter against Gwinnett (Braves affiliate).
- Marlins alumni Jeff Conine, Alex Arias, Orestes Destrade and Luis Aquino will be involved in tonight’s Flashback Friday festivities at LoanDepot Park.
- Mike Ferguson revisited home runs that Moises Alou, Emilio Bonifacio, Jacob Stallings and many others hit on Opening Day in their Marlins debuts.
- Stephen Strom has joined the Marlins Radio broadcast team. Hear him on their pregame and postgame coverage, including the Marlins Rewind podcast series.
