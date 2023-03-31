 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Offishial news, 3/31/23: Opening Day stats & notes; first Flashback Friday

Today’s Marlins news roundup also gets you ready for Triple-A Jacksonville’s first game of 2023.

By Ely Sussman
/ new
Miami Marlins first baseman Garrett Cooper (26) reacts on his way to home plate after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at loanDepot Park. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday’s Marlins Game

Marlins Podcast Episodes

Scheduled Games for March 31, 2023 (all times ET)

MLB—Miami Marlins (home) vs. New York Mets, 6:40 p.m.

Triple-A—Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (road) vs. Gwinnett Stripers, 7:05 p.m.

  • In their Marlins regular season debuts, Luis Arraez went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, JT Chargois retired both batters he faced and Jean Segura went 0-for-3 with a walk.
  • Following the loss, Miami’s playoff odds are 22.0%, per FanGraphs.
  • There were five shutouts thrown on Opening Day, one shy of the MLB record.
  • No doubt aided by new MLB rules, stolen base attempts and efficiency were both way, way up on Thursday compared to Opening Day 2022 (h/t Alex Fast, Pitcher List).
  • Justin Verlander landed on the injured list with a low-grade teres major strain. Not a long-term concern, but instead of facing him twice over the next week as originally scheduled, the Marlins get a lucky break.
  • We began our third season of Fish Stripes LIVE Marlins series preview shows. Thursday’s conversation included a live pressbox report, MLB future bets, Marlins uniform discourse and more. With chiropractic care and functional health, La Pop takes a preventative approach that optimizes wellness and quality of life for all ages. Find out more here!

  • Old friends Jesús Aguilar (Athletics), Brian Anderson (Brewers), Pablo López (Twins), Miguel Rojas (Dodgers) and Cole Sulser (Diamondbacks) made their first regular season appearances with their new teams.
  • Glenn Geffner took a more comprehensive look at how former Marlins have dispersed across the majors.
  • According to STATS LLC, the average age of the Marlins Opening Day roster was 11th-highest among MLB teams.
  • Marlins Minor League Baseball returns tonight! Daniel Castano is Triple-A Jacksonville’s probable starter against Gwinnett (Braves affiliate).
  • Marlins alumni Jeff Conine, Alex Arias, Orestes Destrade and Luis Aquino will be involved in tonight’s Flashback Friday festivities at LoanDepot Park.
  • Mike Ferguson revisited home runs that Moises Alou, Emilio Bonifacio, Jacob Stallings and many others hit on Opening Day in their Marlins debuts.
  • Stephen Strom has joined the Marlins Radio broadcast team. Hear him on their pregame and postgame coverage, including the Marlins Rewind podcast series.

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...