Opening Day highlights of ex-Marlins with their new teams

Watch the first impressions that a handful of familiar faces made in new places.

By Ely Sussman
/ new
Pablo Lopez #49 of the Minnesota Twins throws against the Kansas City Royals. in the first inning on Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium on March 30, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Five players who finished the 2022 season in the Miami Marlins organization made their debuts with new MLB teams on Thursday. Enjoy their Opening Day highlights—and lowlights—below.

Jesús Aguilar (Oakland Athletics)

  • Signed with Athletics in free agency
  • 0-for-3, 2 K, IBB in win vs. Los Angeles Angels

First plate appearance: flyout

Second plate appearance: strikeout swinging

Third plate appearance: strikeout swinging

Fourth plate appearance: intentional walk

Brian Anderson (Milwaukee Brewers)

  • Signed with Brewers in free agency after being released by Marlins
  • 1-for-2, BB in loss vs. Chicago Cubs

First plate appearance: strikeout looking

Second plate appearance: single

Third plate appearance: walk

Pablo López (Minnesota Twins)

  • Traded to Twins
  • 5.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K (85 pitches) in win vs. Kansas City Royals

Strikeout montage

Miguel Rojas (Los Angeles Dodgers)

  • Traded to Dodgers
  • 2-for-4, 2B in win vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

First plate appearance: ground-rule double

Second plate appearance: popout (foul territory)

Third plate appearance: groundout

Fourth plate appearance: single

Notable defensive chances

Cole Sulser (Arizona Diamondbacks)

  • Claimed off waivers by Diamondbacks
  • 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, 1 HR (20 pitches) in loss vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Home run allowed to James Outman

