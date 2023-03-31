Opening Day highlights of ex-Marlins with their new teams

Five players who finished the 2022 season in the Miami Marlins organization made their debuts with new MLB teams on Thursday. Enjoy their Opening Day highlights—and lowlights—below.
Jesús Aguilar (Oakland Athletics)
- Signed with Athletics in free agency
- 0-for-3, 2 K, IBB in win vs. Los Angeles Angels
First plate appearance: flyout
Second plate appearance: strikeout swinging
Third plate appearance: strikeout swinging
Fourth plate appearance: intentional walk
Brian Anderson (Milwaukee Brewers)
- Signed with Brewers in free agency after being released by Marlins
- 1-for-2, BB in loss vs. Chicago Cubs
First plate appearance: strikeout looking
Second plate appearance: single
Third plate appearance: walk
Pablo López (Minnesota Twins)
- Traded to Twins
- 5.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K (85 pitches) in win vs. Kansas City Royals
Strikeout montage
"He's our ace for a reason. He went out there and did his thing."— Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) March 30, 2023
Byron Buxton reacts to the win and the pitching from Pablo Lopez with @glenperkins. #MNTwins | #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/lh8XPclEpT
Miguel Rojas (Los Angeles Dodgers)
- Traded to Dodgers
- 2-for-4, 2B in win vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
First plate appearance: ground-rule double
Second plate appearance: popout (foul territory)
Third plate appearance: groundout
Fourth plate appearance: single
Notable defensive chances
Cole Sulser (Arizona Diamondbacks)
- Claimed off waivers by Diamondbacks
- 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, 1 HR (20 pitches) in loss vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Home run allowed to James Outman
