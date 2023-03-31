Marlins vs. Mets: Start time, how to watch and game thread—March 31, 2023

Welcome to Friday’s Marlins (0-1, -2 RD) vs. Mets (1-0, +2 RD) game thread. The roof at LoanDepot Park will be open!

Joining the Flashback Friday festivities will be former Marlins Alex Arias, Luis Aquino, Jeff Conine, and Orestes Destrade.

Mets Starting Lineup (coming soon)

LHP David Peterson (career 94 ERA+)

Notes: Dating back to last season, the Mets have won seven of their last nine games against the Marlins...Peterson earned the final spot in the Mets rotation with 12 scoreless innings pitched in the Grapefruit League.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Jesús Luzardo (career 91 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti, Fortes and Gurriel in, Bryan De La Cruz, Jacob Stallings and Joey Wendle out; Cooper switches from 1B to DH, Soler switches from DH to RF, García switches from RF to LF

Additional Notes: Gurriel is making his Marlins debut...This will be García’s first time playing left field in a regular season game since 2016...Fortes caught Luzardo eight times during the 2022 season...Berti (.417 OPS in 12 PA) has the most head-to-head history with Peterson among active Marlins players...Other than Huascar Brazoban (37 pitches thrown on Thursday), every other active Marlins reliever should be available to pitch in relief of Luzardo.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Kevin Barral and Daniel Rodriguez are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters and John Turlington is there as a photographer. Follow them on Twitter (@kevin_barral and @Drodyyy) for in-game updates. Kevin will handle the game recap article.

