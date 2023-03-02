 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Offishial news, 3/2/23: Last place; ticket operations coordinator; local media dept.

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes encouraging injury updates.

By Ely Sussman
  • The Marlins enter today at 1-4, the worst Spring Training record of any MLB team. That’s despite playing the majority of those games at home.
  • Soon after the Marlins detailed that A.J. Puk (left abductor tightness) and Tanner Scott (left biceps discomfort) were dealing with injuries, Skip Schumaker said they are both ramping up for spring appearances after successful long toss (h/t Daniel Álvarez-Montes, El Extrabase). Huascar Brazoban (delayed visa) throws his first bullpen session today.
  Check out Fish Stripes LIVE on YouTube/Twitch/Twitter tonight from 7:00-8:00 p.m. ET. Our guest will be Jonathan Andersen of Five Reasons Sports.

