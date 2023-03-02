Wednesday’s Marlins Game Coverage
- The Marlins enter today at 1-4, the worst Spring Training record of any MLB team. That’s despite playing the majority of those games at home.
- Soon after the Marlins detailed that A.J. Puk (left abductor tightness) and Tanner Scott (left biceps discomfort) were dealing with injuries, Skip Schumaker said they are both ramping up for spring appearances after successful long toss (h/t Daniel Álvarez-Montes, El Extrabase). Huascar Brazoban (delayed visa) throws his first bullpen session today.
- Check out Fish Stripes LIVE on YouTube/Twitch/Twitter tonight from 7:00-8:00 p.m. ET. Our guest will be Jonathan Andersen of Five Reasons Sports.
- Edward Cabrera will be the Marlins starting pitcher today against the Nationals (1:05 p.m. first pitch). Braxton Garrett, Josh Simpson, Enrique Burgos, Robert García and Steven Okert are among the pitchers expected to be available in relief. It’s another no-TV game. Listen to the Marlins radio call on MLB.com. Fish Stripes credentialed coverage provided by Noah Berger (@Trainboy100).
- In anticipation of taking control of distributing their own game broadcasts in the near future, Major League Baseball has established a new local media department.
- Other than Eury Pérez, we want to hear which Marlins prospect you would rank as the second-best in the organization.
- Baseball America highlighted Griffin Conine, José Devers, Evan Fitterer, Ronald Hernández, Fabian López, Jorge Mercedes, Victor Mesa Jr., Cody Morissette, Janero Miller, Lester Nin and Andres Valor as intriguing prospects who are outside their Marlins Top 30 list.
- The Marlins are hiring a ticket operations coordinator (“the main focus will be on the processing of CCI tickets, will call coverage, season ticket exchanges and other duties as assigned”).
- On Sunday, we’ll be hosting Marlins Jeopardy for first-time contestants only. Submit trivia questions here for a chance to have them featured on the show!
