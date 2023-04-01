The Miami Marlins were handed their second loss of the season as their offense continues to leave too many runners on base. The Marlins were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 against the New York Mets.

Right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera made his first start of the 2023 season. The 24-year-old right-hander struggled with his command versus the Mets. Cabrera threw four innings allowing two hits, two runs, a career-high six walks, and two strikeouts. Cabrera’s previous high in walks was four against the Colorado Rockies last August.

Left-handed relief pitcher Andrew Nardi came in the fifth, but struggled in his short outing. Nardi only threw one inning but allowed three hits, two earned runs, no walks, and one strikeout.

After Nardi’s rough outing, the Fish handed the ball to right-hander Matt Barnes as he made his season debut. Barnes pitched well, allowing only one hit and no runs in one inning of work.

Heading into the seventh, southpaw Braxton Garrett came in relief for the Marlins. Garrett pitched the final three innings, saving the bullpen for tomorrow’s game. Garrett allowed six hits, two runs, no walks, and one strikeout.

At the plate, the Marlins had some early success, but couldn’t keep up with the Mets’ offense. Leadoff Luis Arráez continues to rake as he went 4-for-5, taking over the early National League lead in hits during the contest.

Arráez has reached base to leadoff in all three of Miami’s games so far. On Saturday, he was the only hitter in the lineup who didn’t strike out.

Catcher Nick Fortes went 2-for-4 and picked up his first home run of the season. Fortes took Mets starter Tylor Megill deep to left field on a 3-1 count, giving Miami an early 2-1 lead. Statcast estimated the homer’s distance at 422 feet, which is a new personal best for Fortes.

Jesús Sánchez looked solid at the plate in his season debut. Sánchez went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk.

Defensively, he made a strong and accurate throw that arrived at home plate before baserunner Mark Canha, but Fortes couldn’t catch it cleanly on a short hop.

What’s next?

The Miami Marlins will look to even the series in the finale Sunday afternoon. Left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers will get the start for the Marlins. Rogers is looking to rebound after an up-and-down season in 2022.

The New York Mets will hand the ball to the rookie right-handeder Kodai Senga. The 30-year-old Japanese-born pitcher is making his MLB debut after signing a five-year, $75 million deal with the Mets last offseason. Senga was a three-time All-Star and two-time strikeout leader in the Nippon Professional Baseball League.

The first pitch for the series finale is at 1:40 pm EST on Bally Sports Florida.