- Not along after Manny Machado insisted that he’d be opting out of his contract with the Padres, he agreed to a restructuring which adds five years and $170 million guaranteed on top of what he was already owed. Machado’s extension now runs through 2033 and includes a full no-trade clause. A relatively thin 2023-24 MLB free agent class is now even thinner.
- Enjoy every pitch of Eury Pérez’s Grapefruit League debut. The 19-year-old right-hander showed his entire arsenal in two innings of work against the Cardinals. It wasn’t even Pérez at his sharpest, though impressive nonetheless.
- Sandy Alcantara finally received his NL Cy Young award. It was supposed to be ready a month earlier when Alcantara was honored at the BBWAA awards dinner. Given the awkward delay, I’ve seen some people suggest that the Marlins should’ve held onto it until the team’s first regular season series and presented it to him in front of a larger crowd. Valid point.
- State of the Fish—the Sunday Twitter Space hosted by Grant Kiefer—has been enveloped by our Fish Stripes LIVE program. That means in addition to the audio-only recording available on Twitter, there's a YouTube version with some visuals. State of the Fish also gets distributed to our podcast channel subscribers.
- Recent installments of the 2023 Marlins Season Preview include Edward Cabrera, Jerar Encarnación and Peyton Burdick.
- Jesús Luzardo will be the Marlins starting pitcher today against the Astros (1:05 p.m. ET). Matt Barnes, Steven Okert and Devin Smeltzer are among the pitchers expected to be available in relief. MLB.TV subscribers can watch the Astros TV broadcast. Listen to the radio call on Fox Sports 940.
- Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic revisited the Marlins’ struggles with developing their own hitters and making efficient trades. He confirms that Kim Ng is entering the final year of her contract as general manager. In my opinion, Ng is highly likely to be extended during or after the season as long as the Marlins win more games than they did in 2022.
- Marlins players explained how new hitting coach Brant Brown operates much differently than his predecessor, via Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. “It’s a very hands-on approach that we haven’t had the past few years,” Garrett Cooper said. Jazz Chisholm Jr. added that Brown’s style is unlike what he had grown accustomed to, and that’s a good thing (“I feel like he can help us a lot”).
- On Miami Mic’d Up, Cooper told Jeremy Taché that he wants to use his wide range of career experiences to help the Marlins’ young guys with their transition to the majors.
- Neil Raymond of Marlin Maniac celebrated the legacy of Dontrelle Willis. Never a bad time for D-Train content.
- The Jupiter Hammerheads unveiled new home, away and alternate jerseys for the 2023 season. “The uniform facelift reintroduces red into the color scheme as an homage to the iconic Jupiter Lighthouse and to better represent the Miami Marlins organization.” New official logo, too.
Eury Pérez, Steven Okert and Jacob Berry model the new Jupiter Hammerheads unis pic.twitter.com/bajgiaw9dZ— Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) February 26, 2023
