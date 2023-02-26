Sandy Alcantara finally presented with his Cy Young award

You may be confused by this headline, vaguely remembering that Sandy Alcantara was already honored as the 2022 National League Cy Young award winner during the offseason. Flown to New York with his friends and family courtesy of Miami Marlins owner Bruce Sherman, Alcantara took the stage, gave a speech and posed for photos at the annual BBWAA dinner, an event organized by the writers who unanimously voted for him to win the first Cy Young in franchise history.

However, the plaque Alcantara held that night was merely a replica. The real one was delayed by “supply chain issues,” per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Just in time for the Marlins’ Grapefruit League home opener on Sunday, the team received Alcantara’s plaque and surprised him with a pregame ceremony at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium:

Sandy dusting off his Cy Young award



“That’s a slider” pic.twitter.com/dRtcJ9YwZk — Alex Krutchik (@AlexKrutchikCJN) February 26, 2023

Alcantara emerged as the NL Cy Young frontrunner by early June of last season and maintained a comfortable lead the rest of the way. He led the NL in innings pitched (228.2 IP), complete games (6 CG) and Baseball-Reference wins above replacement (8.0 bWAR). He ranked in the top five among qualified NL starters in practically everything else except for strikeout rate.

According to SportsBetting.ag, the 27-year-old’s odds of repeating as the Cy Young winner are +525. Only Justin Verlander of the Mets—who just won the AL award unanimously—is considered a stronger candidate entering the season (+500 odds).