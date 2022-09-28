Marlins vs. Mets: Start time, how to watch and game thread—September 28, 2022

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (64-90, -98 RD) vs. Mets (97-58, +155 RD) game thread. It’s the final meeting between these division rivals in 2022.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The ninth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through October 5.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Jesús Luzardo (113 ERA+ this season, career 88 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Fortes and Leblanc in, Garrett Cooper and Miguel Rojas out; Berti switches from 2B to SS

Additional Notes: De La Cruz is absurdly hot, slashing .484/.500/.871 over his current eight-game hitting streak....Don Mattingly says Steven Okert has been dealing with a biceps issue recently, which explains why he’s gone a full week since his last appearance...Recalled from Triple-A prior to the Nationals series, Peyton Burdick hasn’t stepped on the field since then...Miguel Rojas (.341 OPS in 24 PA) has the most head-to-head history with Walker among active Marlins players. Good timing to give him a rest.

Mets Starting Lineup

RHP Taijuan Walker (110 ERA+ this season, career 105 ERA+)

Notes: The Mets have won four of the five times that Walker has started against the Marlins this season. He’s averaging more than six innings pitched in those outings.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

How’s this for a change of pace: I am at Citi Field representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. Louis Addeo-Weiss will handle the game recap article.

