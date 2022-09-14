Miami, FL—The Miami Marlins hosted the Philadelphia Phillies for their final series of the 2022 season. The Fish dropped the series opener against the Phillies on Tuesday night, 2-1. It was their 34th one-run loss of the year (22-34 record in such games).

Right-handed pitcher and Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara got the start and the loss. The two-time All-Star battled the entire game and put together a strong outing, similar to what we’ve come to expect from him throughout his special season.

Alcantara had to tightrope out of a bases-loaded jam with two outs in the fourth inning. But he balanced out that stressful sequence by tossing a three-pitch frame in the sixth (Bryce Harper single, J.T. Realmuto flyout, Alec Bohm double play). The entire inning lasted about two minutes.

Sandy Alcántara, Evil 99mph Front Door Two Seamer.



19 inches of run. pic.twitter.com/0Cr1KEmVNf — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 13, 2022

Alcantara had a runner on first with one in the top of the seventh when facing Nick Maton. Alcantara was ahead in the count with an 0-2, but left a sinker up and over the heart of the plate as Maton squared it up for a two-run home run to right field. Maton is the first player to have more than one home run against Alcantara this season. It’s the fifth 0-2 homer Alcantara has allowed in his career, and the first this season, per Phillies beat writer Todd Zolecki.

That home run provided all the runs Philadelphia needed to secure the win against the Marlins. Alcantara still looked very good on the mound as he pitched seven innings allowing eight hits, two runs, one walk, and four strikeouts on 103 pitches.

Alcantara did reach another milestone in his outing Tuesday night. Alcantara officially reach 200 innings pitched on the season as he got Bryce Harper to ground out to second in the top of the fourth. This is Alcantara’s second consecutive season of throwing 200 innings in a season. He is also the seventh pitcher in Marlins history to throw 200 innings in multiple seasons. Dontrelle Willis is the only pitcher to do so three times for the franchise.

The Marlins bullpen had a good night on the mound as Tommy Nance and Cole Sulser both threw clean innings. Nance got the eighth inning and was excellent as he recorded two K’s in his spotless inning of work. Sulser also had a spotless ninth inning as he struck out one and threw nine strikes on twelve pitches.

As for the Marlins’ offense, they struggled against Phillies left-hander Bailey Falter and their bullpen. The Fish only scored one run on four hits thanks to a solo home run by Bryan De La Cruz that banged off the left field foul pole.

Bryan De La Cruz 8th HR of the season:



Distance: 370 ft.

Exit velocity: 108.9 mph

Launch angle: 25 degrees

Home Run in X Ballparks: 30 pic.twitter.com/29FruHakSa — Hector Rodriguez (@Hector_Baseball) September 14, 2022

LoanDepot Park was just big enough to contain a fly ball off the bat of Brian Anderson that would have tied the game at 2-2 in the ninth. Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh had his back against the literal wall when he caught it, 394 feet from home plate. Reliever David Robertson shut the door on the rest of the inning.

Jordan Groshans made his MLB debut, hitting eighth and playing third base. He went 0-for-3. He was involved in the deadline trade that sent relievers Zach Pop and Anthony Bass to the Toronto Blue Jays. In 103 minor league games this year (mostly in Triple-A), he slashed .263/.359/.331.

"It was special."



Jordan Groshans talks about the emotions of making his MLB debut, having his family on hand to watch him, the role his brother played in his development, and more after Tuesday's game. #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/Kln9bWs8rp — Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) September 14, 2022

Marlins leadoff man Miguel Rojas also had a nice night at the dish as he went 2-for-4 with two single into right field. Luke Williams was the only other Marlins that recorded a hit as he got the Marlins’ first knock in the bottom of the third with a liner to left field.

What’s next?

The Marlins will be back on the diamond Wednesday night as they’ll look to even the series against the Phillies. Right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera will be on the mound for the Marlins. Cabrera has looked excellent for the Fish this season as he has posted a 5-2 record with a 2.63 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 9.7 K/9, and 157 ERA+ in ten starts.

The Phillies will have right-handed pitcher Kyle Gibson on the bump. Gibson has had an up-and-down season with the Phillies, with a 9-6 record, 4.57 ERA, and 1.28 WHIP. The Marlins are very familiar with Gibson after facing him five previous times in 2022.

The first pitch for Wednesday’s game is set for 6:40 pm EST on Bally Sports Florida.