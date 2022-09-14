Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Marlins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Throughout the first several months of the 2022 season, this wasn’t even a question. The Marlins starting rotation hierarchy was as follows:

Everybody else

Despite incredible potential, the organization’s other starters lagged behind those veterans due to some combination of injury risk, inexperience and inconsistency. However, I expect to see a wider range of opinions from you now with the way things have gone recently.

López’s effectiveness has slipped, roughly coinciding with the Marlins’ decision not to trade him—he has allowed multiple earned runs in seven of his last eight starts, bumping his ERA above 4.00. Jesús Luzardo and Edward Cabrera have dazzled several times apiece since being re-inserted into the rotation in August, though control remains a question for both of them. In a small sample since his own return from the injured list, Trevor Rogers is stringing together quality starts against solid competition. Outside of López, he had the strongest case for the No. 2 label entering 2022, but most of this year has been a struggle for the former All-Star.

Is Pablo still the most trustworthy Marlins arm for non-Sandy Day games, or have any of the younger guys overtaken him?

Maybe you’re thinking outside the box, expecting top prospect Eury Pérez to make a smooth transition to the majors in 2023 or Braxton Garrett to continue improving. There are valid arguments for those “other” options.

