Marlins vs. Padres: Start time, how to watch and game thread—August 15, 2022

Welcome to Monday’s Marlins (50-65, -47 RD) vs. Padres (65-52, +50 RD) game thread.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got free prop bets and a series preview livestream featuring the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The seventh inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through August 24.

Padres Starting Lineup

RHP Joe Musgrove (131 ERA+ this season, career 105 ERA+)

Notes: Since being traded to San Diego by the Nationals, Soto has raked up to expectations (.350/.480/.550, 193 wRC+) while Bell has been slow to adjust (.154/.313/.179, 59 wRC+)...Machado just received NL Player of the Week honors for his success against the Giants and Nats. In each of his last five games, he has recorded multiple hits and at least one run batted in...For much of the first half of the season, Musgrove was on the short list of most dominant MLB starting pitchers, but he hasn’t earned a win since June 16.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Sandy Alcantara (202 ERA+ this season, career 134 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti, Fortes and Rojas in, Brian Anderson and Nick Fortes out; Bleday switches from CF to RF, Burdick switches from LF to CF

Additional Notes: This is Garrett Cooper’s third straight game being out of the starting lineup...Remember, relievers Andrew Nardi and Parker Bugg were just called up. Nardi could quickly receive opportunities in high-leverage situations, while Bugg is more likely to pitch if the Marlins are winning/losing by a large margin.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Isaac Azout and Daniel Rodriguez are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@IsaacAzout and @Drodyyy) for in-game updates. Isaac will handle the game recap article.

