Through all of the dysfunction, disappointments and injuries that have derailed the 2022 Marlins season, Sandy Alcantara continues to amaze. He is distinguishing himself as the National League’s most valuable pitcher and leaving award voters little choice but to recognize him with the Cy Young award.

After reflecting on how the Sandy-less Marlins got swept at home by the Braves (6:00), Ely Sussman looks forward to the ace’s return to the mound and his Cy Young pursuit (18:15), including his main challengers and projected pitching schedule, plus what the significance would be of him becoming Miami’s first-ever Cy Young winner.

Enjoy Episode 177!

In MLB.com’s most recent Cy Young poll, Alcantara received 36 of 39 the NL first-place votes. Entering Monday’s start against the Padres, he leads the Senior Circuit in both innings pitched (166.0 IP) and league-adjusted earned run average (202 ERA+).

Alcantara could make a maximum of 10 more starts between now and season’s end, though it’s possible that the Marlins will take steps to limit his workload in September/October, particularly if his lead over other Cy Young candidates seems insurmountable.

