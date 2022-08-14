Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—August 14, 2022

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (50-64, -45 RD) vs. Braves (69-46, +95 RD) game thread. Miami’s offense is consistent in the worst way possible.

Ahead of today's game, a note for #marlins fans:



Per @Stathead, with yesterday's 6-2 loss in G2 of the doubleheader, Miami became the first team since the 1974 San Diego Padres to score 3 runs or less in 14 consecutive games. — Louis Addeo-Weiss (@addeo_louis00) August 14, 2022

Braves Starting Lineup

RHP Bryce Elder (77 ERA+ this season, career 77 ERA+)

Notes: Ronald Acuña Jr. exited Saturday night’s game with knee soreness. The Braves are understandably being cautious with him, barely one year removed from tearing his ACL...The Marlins got a ton of traffic on the bases against the rookie Elder when they faced him on April 24 in Atlanta (4.2 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 6 BB, 4 K)...The coldest hitter on the Braves, Ozuna has been dropped to the eighth spot in their lineup. It’s his first time starting there in a major league game since 2014.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Braxton Garrett (125 ERA+ this season, career 84 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti, Fortes and Rojas in, Charles Leblanc, Jacob Stallings and Luke Williams out; Wendle switches from SS to 3B

Pregame Roster Moves: RHP Parker Bugg and LHP Andrew Nardi recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville; RHP Anthony Bender (right elbow strain) placed on 15-day injured list; RHP Tommy Nance optioned to Triple-A; RHP A.J. Ladwig designated for assignment; RHP Cole Sulser transferred from 15-day IL to 60-day IL

Additional Notes: The last month of Marlins baseball has been loaded with MLB debuts and we’re about to get a couple more with the call-ups of relievers Andrew Nardi and Parker Bugg...Bleday and Burdick have been pull-happy so far in their young careers.

For fans of uniform numbers,

Andrew Nardi will wear number 90

Parker Bugg will wear number 87#Marlins https://t.co/MARdXLWyud — Noah Berger (@Trainboy100) August 14, 2022

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Louis Addeo-Weiss and Noah Berger are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@addeo_louis00 and @Trainboy100) for in-game updates. Louis will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

