Eury Pérez discusses Futures Game, Double-A competition

Today I took a break from Miami Marlins baseball and headed north to Jupiter, Florida to watch the Hammerheads (their Low-A affiliate) take on the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels in the final game of a 6-game series. During the game, I found Marlins number one prospect Eury Pérez watching from the stands and had the opportunity to speak with him.

The 19-year-old right-hander represented the Marlins at the Futures Game last month and has been the ace of the Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos throughout this season (3-3, 4.19 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 102 K in 73.0 IP).

Here is what Eury had to say (translated from Spanish to English):

Here is the interview with Miami #Marlins Top prospect in the org, Eury Perez. We spoke about his All-Star experience, advice given from Sandy Alcantara, and the difference between High/Low-A and AA.



Fish Stripes: What was your experience in the (Futures Game) in L.A. and how do you believe that will help you going forward?

Eury Pérez: It was an experience that I will never forget. Something that I always wanted at some moment and I worked for it. This can help me because it is a new experience and I am able to play in an MLB stadium which can help me accommodate quicker to the major leagues.

FS: You were in High-A/Low-A and moved up within a year. What have been the differences between the levels when it comes to the competition?

Eury: No, there isn’t really a big competition since most of them are prospects and also players that are veterans. I still try to compete with them like normal and try to get them out, try to throw fewer pitches in the game, and accommodate myself in AA.

FS: Sandy Alcantara, who is with the Miami Marlins, is someone who seems like you have a nice relationship with. What are some pieces of advice that he has given you that you can use going forward in your career?

Eury: To compete with the batters, work harder than anyone else, never put my head down and keep working hard, and stay focused at all times.

FS: Want to ask you about AA catcher, Paul McIntosh who you have worked with a lot this year in AA. How much of a help has he been for you this season?

Eury: Amazing person. He also just got injured, but will be back soon. He has helped me a lot on the field and he is a good hitter. He is incredible, really.

On August 6, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos placed Eury Pérez on the 7-day injured list. Alex Carver and Daniel De Vivo of Fish On The Farm report that the issue is arm fatigue and there’s a chance he returns to Double-A before the end of the season.